PDP Insists on Holding National Convention Despite Court Ruling

*Declares does not vitiate its activities

*Judgement joke of the century, display of brigandage, says Bode GeorgeWike, Anyanwu hail verdict

*Court sacks decampee

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah and Wale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday maintained its decision to proceed with its forthcoming national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State, despite a ruling by a Federal High Court in Abuja under trial justice James Omotosho, that torpedoed the process and restrained the party from convening the exercise.

While the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Debo Ologunagba said the order does not vitiate their planned convention as it did not stop them from activities towards it, Chieftain and Deputy National Vice Chairman of the Party, Chief Olabode George dismissed the order as “joke of the century, open recipe for anarchy and a display of judicial brigandage”.



But the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, applauded the court ruling, describing the judgement as a wise and very good decision opposed to the business-as-usual way of doing things.

Wike stated this last night at a meeting held with Concerned PDP stakeholders at his residence in Abuja.



Also yesterday, a different suit by former Governor of Jigawa State who had approached a High Court in Jigawa to stop the convention for trying to exclude him through denial of nomination form for the position of National Chairman of the party, failed as the court refused to grant the motion ex parte

In yet another case, a Federal High Court in Abuja sacked a member of the House of Representatives Abubakar Gummi, for defecting from the PDP to All Progressives Congress (APC).



Justice Omotosho issued the order yesterday, while delivering judgment in a suit challenging the legality of the convention.

Three aggrieved members of the PDP; Hon Austin Nwachukwu (Imo PDP chairman), Hon Amah Abraham Nnanna (Abia PDP chairman) and Turnah Alabh George (PDP Secretary, South-South), had dragged the electoral umpire to court, over the November 15 and 16, National Convention of the party, scheduled to hold in Ibadan.



In the suit, which has PDP, National Chairman, Amb. Ilya Damagum, National Executive Committee (NEC), National Working Committee (NWC), National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, amongst others, the plaintiffs asked the court to restrain INEC from monitoring or giving recognition to the outcome of the party’s convention for the election of new leadership of the PDP.

They claimed that their action was hinged on the need at establishing and promoting internal democracy in the PDP.

According to the plaintiffs, the PDP violated sections of the Constitution, Electoral Act as well as the party’s own constitution in the conduct of the party’s congresses in some states, adding that, “no congresses were conducted in 14 states”.

The plaintiffs, who claimed that they have intentions of contesting future elections in the party, accused the PDP of not issuing notices of congresses at the state and zonal levels, adding that in a situation where notices were issued, it was signed by only the chairman of the party, excluding the secretary, an act they claimed violated the PDP’s Constitution.

But, the PDP in its response to the suit urged the court to dismiss the case of the plaintiffs on the grounds of jurisdiction, adding that the plaintiffs, besides lacking the necessary legal rights to file the suit did not exhaust all the internal mechanism for resolving grievances in the party.

Delivering judgment yesterday, Justice Omotosho pointed out that contrary to the submissions of the respondents, the case of the plaintiffs was beyond the purview of “Internal Affairs” of the PDP.

Omotosho, who stated that internal affairs of political parties was a no-go area for the court, observed that the plaintiffs were not contending leadership, but the need for INEC to perform its statutory duty of ensuring that political parties abide by the electoral laws, guidelines and regulations on meetings, congresses, primaries and conventions.

“A suit challenging the executive decision of INEC is not an internal affairs of a political party” Omotosho said, “1st defendant is saddled with the responsibility of monitoring, making regulations and guidelines for the conduct of party’s primary, congresses and conventions”.

The judge added that the court cannot turn its eyes away from the breach of the Constitution and electoral laws in the guise of internal affairs of a political party, as doing so would tantamount to supporting illegality.

On the issue of “locus standi”, the court also disagreed that the plaintiffs lacked the necessary legal rights or failed to exhaust the internal mechanism of the party because the legal action is not against the PDP but against INEC.

Besides, the court pointed out that the suit was a civil action aimed at sanitising the political system and to ensure that parties comply with the laws and their own constitution.

In its judgment, Omotosho observed that the PDP failed to comply with relevant conditions and laws for the conduct of its convention slated for November 15 and 16, in Ibadan.

The judge held that evidence from the electoral umpire and some of the respondents showed that congresses were not held in some states of the federation, and in breach of the law.

In addition, the court held that the signing of notices and correspondence of the PDP by its National Chairman without the National Secretary, violated the law and consequently made such notices and correspondences a nullity.

According to Omotosho, Article 36(1a and b) of the PDP’s Constitution empowers the National Secretary to conduct handle the correspondence of the PDP, and also issue notice of meetings, congresses and conventions.

“The law is trite” Omotosho said, “political parties must obey their constitution…the supposed discord of the party is not the business of this court…we will not allow political parties to make nonsense of the law by excluding the National Secretary in the conduct of its internal affairs”.

The court cited Cross River and Kebbi States as instances where the party’s notice of congress was signed only by the national chairman, noting that the document was dated September 25.

He also held that the action of the national chairman in signing notice of congress in addition to postponement notice was invalid and as such INEC cannot give the said congresses any recognition.

The court also invalidated the October 15 National Executive meeting of the PDP because the party failed to issue notice which deprived INEC the opportunity to monitor.

Omotosho concluded that non-compliance with the laws and regulations of political parties if allowed would open the floodgates of disobedience to the Electoral Act and will be detrimental to democracy.

He said although INEC may not be able to stop political parties from conducting their meetings, congresses, and conventions, the Electoral Act empowers it to “invalidate such deficient meetings, congresses and conventions”, to serve as a punitive measure to check abuses.

He said that the signing of notices by the chairman alone was an act that contravened the Electoral laws as well as the party’s regulations and guidelines.

Besides, Omotosho held that the PDP failed to issue the mandatory 21-day notice of meetings and congresses to enable INEC carry out its mandatory duty of monitoring such meetings and congresses.

Omotosho held that the failure of the PDP to comply with the law put the planned convention in jeopardy, and subsequently advised the PDP to do the necessary before going ahead with the election.

The court accordingly ordered INEC to refuse to recognise the outcome of the planned convention since a proper foundation has not been put in place for a valid convention, adding that, “INEC must act to ensure strict compliance with the law “.

Omotosho also advised the PDP to issue appropriate notices for the conduct of congresses for states and zones where Congress did not hold or were postponed, adding that the notices must be signed by both the national chairman and national secretary to make it valid.

“INEC is not expected to give recognition to any convention not done in line with the law.

“INEC should not accept the results of any convention in breach of the law”, Omotosho held.

He also restrained INEC from putting in its website any action done in breach of the electoral act or any other laws.

Judgment wont vitiate convention, says Ologunagba

In a statement, Ologunagba said, “However, the PDP states that the judgment of the court does not vitiate its ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the National Convention to elect new National Officers to pilot the affairs of the Party for the next four years.

”Our Party notes the recent judgement of the Supreme Court which affirms the supremacy of a political party in the management of its internal affairs,” Ologunagba said.

The PDP therefore charged its members, Chapter and Organs to remain steadfast and focused on preparations towards the holding of the National Convention of the Party

Nevertheless, he said that the PDP, as the leading opposition party in Nigeria, committed to the rule of law, has accordingly directed its lawyers to take immediate action to appeal the judgment in its unwavering determination to uphold, defend, and promote multi-party democracy in our country.

Wike, Anyanwu Hail Court Verdict

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike applauded the court ruling, describing it as a wise and very good decision opposed to the business as usual way of doing things.

Wike stated this last night at a meeting held with Concerned PDP stakeholders at his residence in Abuja.

Some of those in attendance included, the PDP National Secretary, Sam Anyawu; former Benue State Governor, Samuel Orton; former Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda; Hon Micah Jiba; Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; Speaker Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martins Amaewhule, and some members Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party.

Wike noted the ruling had sent a message to the cabal in the party that the supremacy of the rule of law over impunity has been reaffirmed within the party and that few people could no longer sit in their houses and zone positions and starch funds in their pockets.

He vowed that he and his allies would remain in the PDP to ensure that justice prevails, adding the court’s judgment would serve as a foundation for rebuilding trust and order within the PDP.

Wike said: “We are still open to discussion and reconciliation, but no one should think they can blackmail us into submission. We will continue to stand for what is right”.

“We are not leaving this party. We will be inside and fight for justice to prevail. Many thought money would buy everything, but some of us can never be bought,” he said.

“It has never been bad like this in the People’s Democratic Party. This is not the first sort of governance we have had .

“Today, by the grace of God, the court has made a very wise decision, a very good decision. It cannot be business as usual. Those who have deceived members of our great party for too long must now understand that there are laws to follow.

“Some of us have seen people, the moment they threaten you, the moment they send you texts on social media about how they will kill you, you change. But you stood firm to say no, we will not allow this injustice. On behalf of all of us here, I want to sincerely thank you”.

He commended PDP party loyalists for their steadfastness and for having the faith in some of them in spite of intimidation and threats, stressing no individual or group would them to negotiate for selfish interest in internal negotiations.

“Let me thank you and God and who continues to bless our party and you have remained steadfast and patriotic. Nobody will use us to negotiate for anything. We have past that stage are part of this stage, and we cannot allow that,” Wike said.

He decried the aloofness of the party leadership and wanton disregard as factors that brought the PDP to its current state, warning that leadership without respect for the law would destroy the party’s credibility as a true opposition platform.

The FCT Minister, who basked in his role in fighting impunity, reminded party stakeholders that opposition politics thrives on unity, transparency, and fairness, not impunity.

“There’s no opposition party in the world that survives on arrogance and lawlessness. The essence of opposition is to wrestle power from the ruling party, but you can’t do that if you disregard your own rules,” he said.

In the same vein, National Secretary of the party, Anyanwu said he had been vindicated by the aspect of the judgment which said Ali Odefa was not a member of the PDP.

Anyanwu said, “I have been saying that Ali Odefa is not a member of the party because he did not appeal the judgement of the Ebonyi state High Court. Look at now. My position had vindicated me.”

On the notice of the national convention not properly transmitted to INEC, he insisted that his signature was forged.

Judgement Display of Brigandage, Bode George Fumes

Former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George, described yesterday’s judgement as “the joke of the century, open recipe for anarchy and a display of judicial brigandage”.

Chief George while reacting to the judgment in a statement said “this judgement will consume this country. It is high time the judge put down his wig and gown to join politics. What is going on? This doesn’t have any sense at all.”

“I call on the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the National Judicial Council to call this judge to order. Any judgement capable of leading to a breakdown of law and order should be avoided. What power does he have to order PDP not to have its National Convention? Has the judiciary gone to the dogs?

“During all our congresses leading to this convention, INEC officials were present. The electoral body witnessed the procedure. They took notes. INEC is not complaining. The judge did not even call INEC officials to crosscheck facts, and tell him what they witnessed during our congresses. So, why is the judge complaining? Does he have a political interest?

“What type of judgement is this? Are we still in a democracy? We have to be careful in this country. The CJN and NJC should monitor some of these judges before they set our democracy on fire.

“PDP is the oldest and most experienced party in the country today. Since 1998 when we formed this party, we have always followed the law during our congresses and convention. So, nobody should teach us what we already know”.

He lamented that the judiciary was being used to truncate democracy in the largest black-populated country in the world.

George dismissed all the grounds adduced for the judgement, stating that it wasn’t the prerogative of the court to dabble into the internal affairs of a political party in managing its affairs as entrenched in its internal dynamics and Constitution.

Lamido Fails to Stop Convention

Lamido in a motion ex-parte moved by his lawyer, Jeph Njikonye (SAN), had prayed the court to make the interim order, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed alongside.

However, Justice Peter Lifu, in a ruling ordered the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that are defendants in the suit to show the court why the former governor’s reliefs should not be granted.

Lamido, who was the plaintiff in the fresh suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2299/2025, named the PDP and INEC as first and second defendants, respectively.

The former governor had dragged the PDP to court for allegedly preventing him from purchasing the nomination form for the party’s forthcoming national convention in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Lamido, who is contesting for the position of PDP National Chairman, had expressed his frustration in Abuja on Monday, after he was unable to obtain the form at the party’s national secretariat in the nation’s capital.

Gumi Sacked for Defecting to APC

Meanwhile, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, in a judgment, restrained the Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, from further recognising Gummi as a member representing Gummi/ Bukkuyum Federal Constituency.

Justice Egwuatu also made an order directing the INEC to conduct fresh election to fill the vacancy for the constituency within 30 days from the day of the judgment.

Though the judgement was delivered on Thursday, the certified true copy was sighted yesterday.

The suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1803/2024, was filed by the PDP and its state’s Chairman, Jamilu Jibomagayaki, as 1st and 2nd plaintiffs.

The duo, in the originating summons dated Nov. 28 but filed Nov. 29, 2024, by Ibrahim Bawa, SAN, had sued Hon Abubakar Suleiman Gummi; Speaker of the House of Representatives and INEC as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

The plaintiffs had set out four questions for determination and sought nine reliefs for determination.

They asked whether having regard to the provision of Section 68 (1) (9) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), it was not unconstitutional for Gummies to retain his seat as member in the house.

They said he defected from PDP which sponsored him for the election to Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency to APC, when there was no division in the party, among other questions.

One of the reliefs sought was a declaration that it was unconstitutional for the speaker to refuse/fail to declare Gummi’s seat vacant.

Gummi, in his response through his lawyer, filed a notice of preliminary objection and a counter affidavit.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Egwuatu granted all the plaintiffs’ reliefs.

The judge condemned the attitude of some politicians who see defection as a normal culture.

“Before I take my fingers off the key board, let me just add, that politicians should respect the wishes of the electorates that elected them into office.

“A situation where the electorates have made their choices between different political parties and their candidates based on the manifestos and marketability of such a political party, it is legally and morally wrong for such a politician to abandon the party under which platform he or she was elected into office and move to a rival party without relinquishing the mandate of his or her former party.

“If a person must decamp, don’t decamp with the mandate of the electorates. Don’t transfer the votes garnered on the platform of one party to another party.

“A politician has no such rights to transfer votes of a political party to another political party.

“The law must punish such moves by taking away the benefits bestowed upon the decampee politician by the electorates.

“And that is what Section 68 (1) (g) of the Constitution has done. Political prostitution must not be rewarded.

“In total, I resolve all the issues in favour of the plaintiffs and against the defendants,” Justice Egwuatu said.

The judge, therefore, ordered that Gummi , having defected from PDP to APC “before the expiration of the period the house was elected, automatically loses his seat as a member of the House of Representatives.”

He also made an order restraining Gummi from further receiving monies as salaries, allowances or whatsoever called in his capacity as a member representing the constituency.