Oshorenoya: My Journey Has Been One 

of Growth, Transformation, Self-discovery

Francis Oshorenoya is a Nigerian artist based in the United Kingdom. His work focuses on painting and explores themes of identity, self-discovery, immigration, and emotional well-being. Much of his inspiration comes from lived experiences, and environments. Having told stories rooted in solitude, identity, and the emotional states of the male figure as an immigrant, Oshorenoya, shares his journey so far as artist navigating the art world. Ferdinand Ekechukwu brings the excerpts:

What has your experiences over the years been like?

For my artistic practice, career, and personal life, a lot has changed since leaving Nigeria and coming to the United Kingdom as an international student and immigrant. The culture and lifestyle here have deeply influenced, challenged, and transformed the way I live my life, which in turn has had a profound impact on my art and how I navigate my artistic practice and career. At the earliest stages, I found it very difficult to adapt to the system, as I was exposed to a completely new way of life and working — one that was very different from home. Balancing schoolwork, maintaining my studio practice, and working to earn money for my upkeep was extremely challenging. I’m proud that I stayed strong through it all and successfully graduated, which lifted a huge burden from my shoulders. Pursuing my master’s degree is something I will forever be grateful for. It gave me new knowledge, experiences, and perspectives that reshaped my artistic practice, positioning me on a path of learning, becoming, and self-discovery. After graduation, I had the privilege of participating in my first-ever international art residency at the prestigious Akoje Gallery & Residency in collaboration with The King’s Foundation at Dumfries House in Scotland. That experience was a major highlight of my career, one that truly shaped my life, my artistic journey, and the way I see the world. The residency offered me the opportunity to explore, learn, and uncover new aspects of myself. I engaged in meaningful projects and collaborations with fellow artists, art lovers, and remarkable individuals. It also allowed me to travel, which greatly influenced how I perceive both art and life today. These experiences have shaped who I am and how I approach my work. They’ve given me the confidence to tell stories rooted in solitude, identity, and the emotional states of the male figure as an immigrant. I’m proud to have shared these stories through three group exhibitions here in the United Kingdom with the most recent titled ‘UP TOWN AGAIN’ currently showing at the Two Queens gallery in Leicester city, milestones that continue to inspire and affirm my growth as an artist.

So far, how have you fared in the art world?

When I think about how I’ve fared in my art world, I would say my journey has been one of growth, transformation, and self-discovery. I have fared with strength, growth, and purpose. Every challenge has shaped me, and every experience has added a new layer to my identity as an artist.

Any competition, awards you have been involved in, aims achieved?

Prior to relocating to the United Kingdom, I actively participated in several art competitions and exhibitions in Nigeria, including LIMCAF (Life in My City Art Festival), one of the biggest and most recognised art festivals in the country. Those early experiences played a significant role in building my confidence as an artist and preparing me for a broader international platform. Since moving to the UK, my main focus has been on developing my painting projects and building a strong foundation for my artistic career here. I recently completed and exhibited one of my major projects at Two Queens gallery, which was a rewarding experience and an important milestone in my journey. Currently, I am working on my second project, which is in preparation for my first solo exhibition in the United Kingdom, scheduled to take place in one of the country’s major cities. This upcoming exhibition marks a significant step forward in my career, a realisation of one of my biggest aims: to share my stories, experiences, and artistic voice with a wider audience.

Any challenges encountered?

Relocating from Nigeria to the United Kingdom came with many challenges, both personally and professionally. Adapting to a new culture, environment, and educational system was not easy. Everything felt different the pace of life, the expectations, even the way art was perceived and practiced. One of the biggest challenges I faced was finding balance managing academic work during my master’s programme, keeping up with my studio practice, and working part-time to support myself. There were times it felt overwhelming, but those experiences taught me resilience, time management, and the importance of staying grounded in my purpose.

Another challenge was navigating visibility and belonging as an emerging artist and immigrant in a new art scene. Building networks and getting recognition takes time, especially when starting from scratch in a different country.

However, every step from completing my studies to participating in exhibitions and residencies has helped me find my footing and gain confidence in my artistic voice. Despite these challenges, I see them as part of my growth. They’ve shaped how I approach my work, inspiring me to tell stories about identity, solitude, adaptation, and the emotional journey of the male figure as an immigrant. Each obstacle has become a source of strength and creativity, pushing me to evolve and stay true to my vision.

What are your expectations in the coming years?

In the coming years, I hope to continue growing as an artist, improving my practice, expanding my reach, and connecting more with the global art community. I want to build on the foundation I’ve started here in the United Kingdom by participating in more exhibitions, residencies, and collaborative projects that challenge and inspire me. One of my major goals is to successfully host my first solo exhibition and use it as a platform to share stories that reflect on identity, migration, solitude, and the emotional experiences of the male figures, themes that are deeply personal to me. I also aim to develop a stronger international presence, exhibiting my work across different countries and engaging in cross-cultural dialogues that connect my Nigerian roots with my experiences in the UK. Beyond exhibiting, I hope to contribute to the art world through mentorship and community engagement, supporting other emerging artists, especially those navigating transitions between cultures, like I am doing. Ultimately, I expect to keep evolving artistically, intellectually, and personally. I see the future as a continuous journey of learning, discovery, and storytelling through my art