NAF Redeploys Senior Officers to Enhance Leadership, Command Structure

.Security of our nation is collective responsibility, former CDS, Musa tells Nigerians

.Be bold, decisive, ex-CAS tells new service chiefs

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the redeployment of several senior officers in a strategic move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, fostering greater synergy, and aligning the Service’s structure with the command philosophy of the newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke.

This was the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), retired General Christopher Musa, has emphasised that the security of the nation rests in the hands of all Nigerians.

Also, the immediate past Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has urged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to demonstrate boldness, decisiveness, and unity of purpose in discharging their responsibilities.

According to the NAF, the latest postings—approved by the CAS—affect key appointments at Headquarters NAF, as well as field commands and units across the country.

The CAS explained that the reshuffle forms part of ongoing efforts to optimise command effectiveness, improve decision-making processes, and reinforce mission readiness in response to the evolving security landscape.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, stated that several senior officers have been assigned to critical command and staff positions across the Service.

He said, “Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Abubakar Abdullahi has been appointed Chief of Policy and Plans, while AVM Adeniran Ademuwagun assumes duty as Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna. Similarly, AVM Ibitayo Ajiboye has been named Group Managing Director, Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) Group of Companies. AVM Precious Amadi takes over as Chief of Operations, and AVM Nnamdi Ananaba becomes Chief of Air Intelligence. AVM Ebimobo Ebiowe has been appointed Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation, while AVM Ahmed Dari now serves as Chief of Training. The Transformation and Innovation Branch will be headed by AVM Mohammed Ibrahim, reflecting the Service’s increasing focus on technological advancement and efficiency.

“In the logistics and engineering domains, AVM Olufemi Ogunsina has been appointed Chief of Aircraft Engineering, and AVM Michael Onyebashi assumes command as Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Mobility Command. AVM David Pwajok is now Chief of Communication and Information Systems, while AVM John Ukeh takes charge as Air Provost Marshal. Further reinforcing NAF’s administrative and welfare structures, AVM Simon Peter has been appointed Managing Director, NAFIL Housing and Construction Company, while AVM Chidiebere Obiabaka becomes Air Secretary. AVM Anthony Martins now serves as Chief of Administration; AVM Abubakar Sule takes over as AOC, Logistics Command; and AVM Abdulrasheed Kotun has been appointed Managing Director, NAF Farms. The new Chief of Civil–Military Relations is AVM Edward Gabkwet, while AVM Osichinaka Ubadike has been named Deputy Commandant, AFIT.

“Additionally, several other senior officers, including AVMs Ahmed Bakari, Albert Bot, Idi Sani, Muhammed Suleiman, Jibrin Usman, and Japheht Ekwuribe, have been redeployed to various defence and inter-service establishments as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen joint operations and national defence coordination.”

The Nigerian Air Force described the reshuffle as a strategic measure designed to ensure balanced leadership, enhance institutional effectiveness, and sustain the momentum of transformation under the new administration of Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke.

With this latest wave of appointments, the NAF is poised to consolidate its achievements and usher in an era of smarter, more adaptive air operations—one that embodies the CAS’s vision of a force built not merely for power, but for purpose, protection, and progress.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), retired General Musa paid tribute to the courage of the troops in the face of adversity, their resilience under the most challenging conditions, and their unwavering commitment to maintaining the peace and unity of the country.

He also expressed profound gratitude to his family, stating, “I owe you more than words can express.”

Musa made this remark while delivering his valedictory address during a Pulling-Out Ceremony held in his honour, yesterday, in Abuja.

He said, “Today, as the final march past echoes and the colours are lowered for the last time in my honour, I stand before you filled with a profound sense of gratitude.

“This parade is not just a ceremony; it is a sacred military tradition that marks the conclusion of a remarkable 39 years and four months of service to our beloved nation, Nigeria. It also signals the beginning of a new chapter in my life. As I reflect on this incredible journey, I am humbled by the privilege of having served my country.

“I am deeply grateful to the President and Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, G.C.F.R., for entrusting me with the honour of leading the Nigerian Armed Forces as Chief of Defence Staff. My sincere thanks also go to the Nigerian Army and the entire Armed Forces for giving me the opportunity to serve for nearly four decades. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my successor, the current Chief of Defence Staff, and to the service chiefs. You have my full support as you continue this great work.”

He further stated, “The security of our nation is a collective responsibility, and I urge you all—personnel and civilians alike—to continue serving with the same loyalty, dedication, and professionalism that you have shown me.

“No journey could have been successful without the unwavering support of my family. To my dear wife, Ogogolilia Musa, and my wonderful children—Kuwait, Yashinbobai, and Indi—you have been my rock. You bore the weight of my long absences, the anxiety of my deployments, and the constant concern for my safety. You are the unsung heroes of my service, and I owe you more than words can express.

“To the men and women of the Armed Forces—the true heroes of our nation—this day belongs to you. I have had the privilege of serving alongside giants. I have witnessed your courage in the face of adversity, your resilience in the harshest conditions, and your unwavering commitment to the peace and unity of our country. You are the best among us, and it has been the highest honour of my life to be your comrade and your leader.

“I urge you all never to lose faith, to remain steadfast in your duties, and to uphold the values of loyalty, sacrifice, and selfless service. Remember: defeat is temporary, but victory is eternal. Keep believing in Nigeria, for it is a nation worth fighting for.

“I also wish to acknowledge the resilience and support of the Nigerian people, especially our youth. Your prayers, encouragement, and steadfast belief in a better, safer Nigeria have been the wind beneath our wings. I offer special thanks to the Nigerian media for their vital role in supporting national security, and to all other security agencies for their unwavering collaboration.”

Speaking about his retirement, he said, “As I retire my uniform today, I do so with a clear conscience, knowing that I gave my all. I leave with cherished memories of camaraderie, battle-hardened experiences, and the triumphs we celebrated together as one family.

“While the sound of the drill may fade for me, the heart of a soldier beats forever. I may be retiring from active service, but I will never retire from my love for Nigeria.

“I remain a soldier at heart, a patriot committed to the Constitution and sovereignty of our great nation.”

In another development, immediate past Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Abubakar, emphasised that effective leadership in the Armed Forces requires courage in the face of challenges, sound judgement in decision-making, and an unwavering commitment to national security and professional excellence.

His charge came as the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Musa, highlighted the accomplishments of the Armed Forces under his command, noting that they had pushed back the forces of terror, liberated communities, and rekindled hope across the nation.

In a related development, the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, stated that the military under his leadership would prioritise capacity-building, research, and technological innovation to enhance operational efficiency and strategic foresight.

Similarly, the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Waidi Shaibu, pledged to do everything within his power to advance the transformation of the Nigerian Army into a professional, innovative, and formidable force that is agile in confronting the multiple threats plaguing the nation.

In the same vein, the new Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, emphasised that the Armed Forces would leave no stone unturned in improving the security situation in Nigeria.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters in Abuja, Air Marshal Abubakar said, “I am aware that not every decision I took was popular — and that is the nature of leadership. Leadership is not a popularity contest; it sometimes demands standing alone to uphold what is right rather than yielding to convenience or applause.

“If I have one message to those who will lead tomorrow, it is this: do not shy away from the difficult. Do not retreat from the uncomfortable. Take ownership. Act decisively. Let integrity be your shield. For titles are transient, applause is momentary, and seasons inevitably change — but honour endures, and history will be kind to those who lead with character, courage, and conviction.”

He added, “First, you must maintain a combat-ready Air Force — one that is operational, versatile, disciplined, and lethal when necessary; an Air Force that can respond swiftly, strike decisively, and adapt intelligently across the spectrum of military operations.

“This demands rigorous training, sound doctrine, robust logistics, a deep-rooted safety culture, a capacity for research and development, and the cultivation of capabilities in every trade and speciality, as well as airmindedness across the rank and file — in essence, a ready Air Force in peace, in crisis, and in war.”

Performing his final duty as a military officer during the handover ceremony at Defence Headquarters (DHQ), the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Musa, reflected on his tenure: “We faced a complex and dynamic security landscape, but we confronted it with unwavering resolve — guided by our constitutional mandate and a shared vision for a safe, secure, and prosperous Nigeria.

“Our philosophy was anchored in jointness, interoperability, inter-agency cooperation, and kinetic synergy. These were not mere slogans but the guiding principles that shaped our operations and achievements.

“Under my watch, we deepened the integration of our Army, Navy, and Air Force through the establishment of joint task forces across our theatres of operation. This unified approach enhanced operational effectiveness, improved intelligence sharing, and strengthened our collaboration with sister security agencies and relevant ministries, departments, and services.

“Our troops displayed exceptional courage, resilience, and patriotism in confronting the evolving nature of asymmetric warfare. They pushed back the forces of terror, liberated communities, and rekindled hope across the nation.”

Upon assuming leadership of the Armed Forces, the new Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Oluyede, reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the defence and security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said, “The nature of the threats confronting our nation — ranging from terrorism, insurgency, and banditry to emerging cyber, aerial, and maritime security challenges — requires us to remain ever vigilant, innovative, and united.

“My leadership will, therefore, be guided by the principles of professionalism, jointness, discipline, innovation, and accountability.

“We shall build on the achievements of my predecessor by strengthening synergy among the services and defence agencies. We shall also enhance intelligence-driven operations and deepen collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies.

“Our objective — to restore and sustain peace, stability, and national cohesion in every part of our dear country — remains unquestionable.”

In his own remarks, after assuming office as the new Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Aneke, promised to ensure that the welfare needs of all officers, airmen, airwomen, and their families are promptly addressed to motivate them towards improved productivity.

He stated, “We will leave no stone unturned in discharging our constitutional roles, in conjunction with other sister services, as well as security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies, to bring about a swift improvement in the security situation of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, there was also a formal handover and takeover of leadership at Naval Headquarters, where Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla relinquished command to the new Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Idi Abbas