Jumia Deepens Digital Retail with ‘Black Friday’ Deals

Omolabake Fasogbon

Jumia Nigeria has announced its ‘Black Friday’ campaign, thus intensifying e-commerce adoption, while improving consumers’ access to trusted retail brands.

The month-long customer engagement initiative, tagged “Do Pass Yourself” assured shoppers exclusive discounts, and immersive shopping experience across fashion, beauty, electronics, home, and more.

The firm stated that the initiative anchored on value-driven incentives, wider brand partnerships, and enhanced delivery efficiency, underscoring its strategy to consolidate growth within e-commerce sector.

Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Temidayo Ojo informed that the company had spent over a decade in building the shopping festival, positioning self as a key player in local digital marketplace.

“Black Friday is more than just a sale, it’s a celebration of the African consumer. Over the past thirteen years, we’ve built an ecosystem that gives shoppers access to trusted brands at unbeatable prices, supported by reliable delivery and secure payments. This year, we’re raising the bar again, offering our customers even more value and convenience throughout the month”, he assured.

He stated that this year’s deal will feature trusted international and local brands, urging shoppers across the country to leverage the November campaign for access to verified products and fair pricing.

Additionally, Ojo briefed that the platform would deploy flash-sale events, gamified shopping, and reward programmes to boost consumer engagement and support partner brands seeking wider digital reach.

Makinde, Zulum to Get Media Safety Ambassador Awards

The Media Centre for Promotion of Safety Awareness (MCPoSA), an organisation dedicated to advocacy campaign for the Safety of Journalists and other workers, is billed to honour Prof. Babagana Zulum of Borno State and Engr. Oluwaseyi Makinde of Oyo State, as part of this year’s special effects to mark UNESCO’s International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (IDEI), otherwise known as Journalists Safety Day.

The event holds in Lagos, next Tuesday.

A statement jointly signed by a member of MCPoSA’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Mr. Mack Ogbamosa and its Executive Director, Dr. Chinyere Amaechi, disclosed that the Centre marks Journalists Safety Day every November since 2015, in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation ( UNESCO), the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ), and the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON).

It stated that the Governors were being honoured for their media- friendly dispositions and their commitment to the safety and security of all workers in their respective dormain.

According to the statement, “the day which is usually marked as a one-day symposium on issues of safety of journalists and freedom of expression, as its 10th anniversary special effect, has identified the two governors’ outstanding commitment to the wellbeing of journalists, hence the prestigeous honour. “In this era of technological drives, two themes have been captured for the event as follows: (1) The place of Traditional Journalism in an era of AI and Digitisation and a sub-theme (2): Risk assessment as an integral part of effective communication.

“However, the global theme is: National safety mechanisms for journalists: combating impunity and strenghtening national structures for the prevention, protection and prosecution of crimes committed against journalists, media workers, and social media producers.

“Some of the best experts in the relevant spheres have accepted to address the themes. Some of them include: Oreoluwa Lesi, a global name on tech matters, who is the founder and Executive Director of the Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre (W.TEC), an organisation committed to building a more inclusive technology ecosystem, with the next generation of women technology creators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.”

Also speaking on the occasion is Engr. Jamiu Badmos, a versatile Quality, Health, Safety, Environment and sustainability expert and Mr. Ojetokun Oluwole, the Lagos Branch Chairman, National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria, a renowned name in communication and safety.