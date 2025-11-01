JAMB Conducts Promotional Exam for 450 Civil Servants 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday conducted promotional examination for junior workers under the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

About 450 junior staff participated in the computer-based test examination at Ade-Ola International School, Kubwa – a suburb in the nation’s capital.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the exercise, the Director in charge of Abuja zone for JAMB, Hajia Zainab Hamzat, said the exercise went smoothly.

She noted that 476 staff under the HoS were expected to participate in the promotion exercise but only 450 workers showed up for the exam.

The director said, “Everything went well as usual. We call it third party exam. It is a promotion exam for HoS. All their officers sat for the exam for the purpose of promotion.

“We had two sessions – morning and afternoon. In the morning we expected 250 but 232 were present. In the afternoon we expected 226 and eight were absent.

“The exam was smooth. Everything went well.

The examination was for all the junior staff of HoS. We had immigration officers, fire fighters, civil defence and other paramilitary organisations under HoS for the examination.”

Also speaking, Director of Ade-Ola International School, Kubwa, Mercy Olaosegbe, lauded JAMB for setting high standards in professional examination.

She said, “The examination went well. We have all the facilities to conduct this examination. JAMB will not allow you to participate in these exams if your facilities are not up to standard. Because our centre is doing well, we have been participating in third party examination organised by JAMB.”