IHK Giessen-Friedberg Lauds Lai Mohammed’s Role in Strengthening Nigeria-German Cooperation

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer, IHK Giessen-Friedberg Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Matthias Leder, has applauded the pivotal role of Nigeria’s former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in helping its organisation expand the quality and reach of vocational training in Nigeria.

This, he said, resulted in measurable impacts on youth employment, technical education, and business competitiveness.

Leder’s commendation came during a virtual press conference preceding the arrival of a delegation of IHK

Giessen-Friedberg on November 2 for a two-week visit to Nigeria.

He stated that since 2005, IHK Giessen-Friedberg worked closely with Nigerian chambers and associations to expand the quality and reach of vocational training, with measurable impacts on youth employment, technical education, and business competitiveness.

“This enduring relationship has grown significantly in recent years—thanks to the pivotal role played by Nigeria’s former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, whose leadership helped elevate the cooperation to a new strategic level

“Over the past two years alone, IHK Giessen-Friedberg has undertaken two official missions annually to Nigeria.

“Similarly, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has twice participated in Giessen’s prestigious international B2B conference, ‘The World Meets in Giessen’, first as a keynote speaker and later as a panelist.

“These engagements have deepened the mutual understanding between both nations and opened new avenues for investment, trade, and skills transfer,” he said.

Leder reaffirmed IHK Giessen-Friedberg’s longstanding commitment to strengthening vocational training, institutional development, and private sector cooperation with Nigeria.

“This follows two decades of sustained partnership between the IHK and key Nigerian institutions in promoting youth skills development, entrepreneurship, and international business collaboration,” he said.

He disclosed that the 2025 edition of the World Meets in Giessen International B2B Conference, envisioned as ‘the Davos for SMEs’, will host participants from 14 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, including Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, India, and Brazil.

According to him, the event, featuring keynote sessions, expert panels, AI-enabled business match-making, and international tenders is now emerging as a global meeting point for small and medium enterprises.

“Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was the keynote speaker in 2024 on ‘The Event Industry as an Emerging Sector in Nigeria’, will again participate as a panelist in 2025,” Leder said.