Gov Yahaya Receives New 301 Artillery Regiment Commander, Praises Army for Efforts In Combating Terrorism, Security Threats

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has praised the Nigerian Army for its professionalism, discipline and steadfast commitment to protecting lives and property, as well as for its sustained efforts in combating terrorism and other security threats across the country.

The governor gave the commendation yesterday while receiving the newly posted Commander of the 301 Artillery Regiment ( General Support), Col. S. O. Beke, who paid him a courtesy and familiarization visit at the Government House, Gombe, shortly after assuming duty in the state.

Governor Yahaya praised the military for its role in maintaining Gombe State’s enviable status as one of the most peaceful states in the North-east, attributing the sustained peace and security to effective collaboration among security agencies operating under the state’s coordinated security framework.

The governor reiterated his administration’s resolve to sustain partnership with all security formations, emphasising that peace and stability remain essential foundations for development and prosperity in Gombe State.

The new Commander pledged to strengthen the existing synergy between the military and civil authorities in Gombe State, assuring that under his command, the 301 Artillery Regiment will continue to work closely with the state government and other security agencies to uphold peace and stability.

He emphasised his commitment to promoting mutual trust, intelligence sharing and proactive operations aimed at preventing security breaches and sustaining the reputation of Gombe as one of the most peaceful states in the North-east.