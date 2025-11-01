FRSC Lagos Zonal Command Condemns Recurring Crashes Along Kara Bridge 

Bennett Oghifo

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zone RS2 Lagos—comprising Lagos and Ogun States—Assistant Corps Marshal Ann O. Oladayo, fsi, has expressed deep concern over the recurring series of road traffic crashes that occurred between October 29 and 30, 2025 around Kara Bridge on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, resulting in multiple fatalities, injuries, and prolonged traffic disruption.

The Zonal Commanding Officer in the early hours of today, October 31, visited the scene to physically assess the situation and further coordinate post-crash activities.

The Zonal Commander, while commending the prompt response of FRSC rescue teams, the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Fire and Emergency Services, and other first responders, has directed both Lagos and Ogun Sector Commands to intensify surveillance and patrol visibility within that axis, especially during night hours when the risk of crashes is notably higher.

Preliminary investigations attribute the crashes to speed violations, loss of control, and reckless overtaking—behaviours which continue to undermine the Corps’ efforts toward achieving a crash-free motoring environment.

The ZCO, while lamenting the needless loss of lives, stressed that these incidents are preventable if drivers and fleet operators adhere strictly to safety protocols.

Assistant Corps Marshal Oladayo further disclosed that the Zone is engaging key transport stakeholders—including haulage unions, fleet operators, and community leaders within the Kara–Mowe corridor—to strengthen compliance monitoring, enforce mandatory vehicle checks, and enhance enlightenment for night-time drivers. She also directed that the Safe-To-Load enforcement be scaled up across all loading points within Lagos and Ogun States.

The ZCO reiterated that the FRSC will not relent in enforcing all relevant safety regulations and will intensify inter-agency collaboration to ensure prompt removal of obstructions, effective traffic management, and improved crash response mechanisms along major corridors within the Zone.

She therefore admonished all motorists, particularly truck and commercial vehicle drivers, to take personal responsibility for their safety and that of others by avoiding overspeeding, night travel, reckless overtaking, and driving under fatigue or distraction.

“The road is a shared space, not a racetrack. Every life lost is one too many. Safety begins with each driver making the right choice behind the wheel,” she stated.

The Zonal Command appeals to all stakeholders to continue supporting FRSC’s vision of achieving safer roads and fuller public compliance, especially as the nation approaches the busy year-end travel period.