FIRS Commends Gombe Government for Exemplary Commitment to Tax Compliance, Fiscal Discipline

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has commended the Gombe State Government for its commitment to tax compliance, fiscal discipline and effective financial management, describing the state as a model for sound governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The commendation was made by the Director of Government Business (Northern Region), Malam Atiku Muhammad Dukku, yesterday, during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Malam Muhammad Gambo Magaji, FCNA, in his office.

Atiku, who led a delegation from the FIRS headquarters in Abuja, conveyed the Service’s appreciation to the Gombe State Government for its consistent cooperation and contribution to national development through effective tax administration.

He noted that the visit was aimed at strengthening existing collaboration, exchanging feedback, and exploring new avenues to improve service delivery and the overall tax experience.

He explained that, in line with the policy direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the federal government has signed a new Tax Reform Law scheduled for implementation in 2026.

The reform, he said, seeks to expand Nigeria’s non-oil revenue base, stimulate economic growth and support small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) across the country.

The FIRS Director further revealed that the Service now accounts for nearly 70 per cent of total inflows into the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), a reflection of the growing importance of tax revenues in national development.

While commending the Commissioner of Finance for his professionalism and leadership, Atiku expressed optimism that Gombe would continue to uphold its reputation for transparency and sound financial management.

He also requested that the Ministry communicate a suitable date for the statewide sensitisation campaign on the new tax reform, which is ongoing nationwide.

In his remarks, Malam Muhammad Magaji, reaffirmed the Gombe State Government’s commitment to maintaining strong institutional collaboration with the Service.

He attributed the success in fiscal governance to the visionary leadership of Governor Yahaya, whose reforms have strengthened fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of continuous stakeholder engagement and public sensitization, urging the FIRS to intensify awareness campaigns on the tax reforms, particularly through localized outreach in indigenous languages to ensure citizens’ full understanding and compliance.

The FIRS delegation included Wasa Karga Ahmed (Assistant Director), Danjuma Abdullahi (Senior Tax Manager), Malah K. M (Tax Manager), Bintu Yahya, and Abdulhamid Saleh.

The Commissioner was joined, to receive the FIRS delegation, by Permanent Secretary, Ahmed Yunusa Muhammad; Director of Administration and Finance, Musa M. Babaji; Director of Finance and Accounts, Yusuf A. Goje and other senior officials of the Ministry.