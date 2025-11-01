Delta NASME Holds Maiden Conference, Exhibition to Deepen Digital Competence

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State chapter of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) has held its maiden edition of its annual state conference and exhibition 2025.

The annual conference and exhibition, themed “Leveraging on Technology for Business Growth and Expansion”, took place in Asaba, Delta State capital yesterday.

In her welcome address, the state chairman of NASME, Delta State, Lady Judith Nwachukwu, said that the choice of the theme could not have been more apt, especially with the advent of technological advancement and AI (Artificiall Intelligence) was fast becoming a major enabler of businesses.

She assured that NASME remained committed to ensuring that MSME members acquired the requisite technological skills and knowledge to sharpen their competence and innovative cutting edge in the new digital economy evolving globally.

The forum will help in enlightening and educating members and participants on the use of technology in the advancement of their businesses in the contemporary digital economic space, she assured.

Lady Nwachukwu said, “With this conference, NASME has placed on itself the responsibility of providing, promoting, and encouraging the growth of MSMSEs in our state and nation as we are conscious of the potency of our dream for a better tomorrow”.

She expressed appreciation to the Delta State Government and other corporate bodies that have shown faith in their vision and remained steadfast in partnering with NASME in its quest to build a functional and effective MSME in the state for the growth of a better Nigerian economy.

Nevertheless, she appealed to the Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for support and for certain essential utilities to enable the association to move across the 25 local government areas seamlessly.

In his goodwill message, the Chief Adviser to Delta State Governor, Chief Ighoyota Amori, commended the organisers for the initiative, which is aimed at empowering NASME with the requisite knowledge and tools to thrive in today’s economy.

The initiative is in tandem with the M.O.R.E Agenda of the Oborevwori administration regarding “meaningful development, opportunity for all, realistic reform, and enhanced peace and security”, he said..

He noted that through the M.O.R.E agenda, the state was creating an enabling environment for business to grow, and Delta State is positioning itself to be a technology-driven economy where creativity meets opportunity.

“When technology is properly harnessed, it gives the small businesses the need to thrive beyond limits; hence our young entrepreneurs can compete globally, he said.

He urged participants to take advantage of the digital opportunity to build their businesses, saying the state governor “remains committed to supporting such progress and ready to partner, empower through digital exhibitions.