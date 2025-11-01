Chelle Gets Ola Aina’s AFCON 25 Boost

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been handed a huge boost ahead of the AFCON 2025 tournament over Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina.

The 29-year-old suffered a hamstring tear in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against South Africa during the September International break.

Aina had to undergo surgery on his hamstring and was ruled out for at least three months, putting his participation in the AFCON 2025 tournament in doubt. In a video posted by the club on Aina’s birthday, the former Chelsea defender was seen taking part in physio sessions to help his hamstring regain elasticity.

Ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United this weekend, Forest manager, Sean Dyche revealed that the Nigerian right-back is making progress in his recovery journey and isn’t far from first-team action.

“I have made a note of them because we have got a couple of knocks,” Dyche said in his pre-match press conference.

“Angus Gunn hasn’t been playing but is part of the squad, but he has opened up his knee ligaments.

“Woody (Chris Wood) is going to be possible for the Leeds game. He won’t make this one. We will have to see how that goes.

“Ola (Aina) is making good progress. Zinchenko is a no at the moment, unfortunately, and it is going to be a bit longer than we thought.

“Bakwa (Dilane) is still a no, but is making good progress. I’m having to read them off a list so I don’t forget them.

“We’re hoping no more occur, that’s for sure. A few knocks, but nothing too serious at the moment,” the former Everton boss concluded about the injuries.

Since Aina got injured against South Africa, no right-back has played for Nigeria. Instead, FCV Dender defender, Benjamin Frederick has been the makeshift full-back.

The Brentford loanee has performed well in an unfamiliar role, but Aina’s absence has been felt. The synergy at the back and the runs bombing forward were missed in the remainder of the World Cup qualifiers.

With his return on the horizon, Eric Chelle can bank on some experience at the back since he’s been slowly dropping the captain, William Troost-Ekong from the Super Eagles starting lineup.

A specific return date for the former Fulham man is yet to be stated, but if his recovery goes well, he should be available for Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 campaign in Morocco.