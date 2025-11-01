Akpoti-Uduaghan: Why I Invited Akpabio, Other Senators to Witness My Projects Inauguration in Kogi

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) has explained that her decision to invite Senate President Godswill Akpabio and all senators to her constituency in Kogi State for the inauguration of completed projects was driven by gratitude to God, a renewed spirit of reconciliation, and the desire to celebrate service and resilience after a turbulent year in office.

Akpoti-Uduaghan in a statement by her Media Office yesterday, said that the inauguration ceremonies would mark her second year in office, even as she reflected on her suspension ordeal and projects she executed despite her absence from the chamber for six months.

Part of the statement read: “Basically, today, in celebration of my second year in office, six months of which I lost to an illegal suspension, I extended an invitation to all the Senators.



“The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read it on the floor of the chamber. I actually give glory to God because, some months ago, the plan was that my seat would have been pronounced vacant. But God, being merciful, saved me through all the ordeals I went through.”



The Kogi Central lawmaker said she would commence a week-long series of project inauguration across various local government areas from October 30 to November 2.

These, according to her, include water projects, transformers, streetlights, police quarters, new primary and secondary schools, and markets.



She said, “To the glory of God, we are celebrating our second year in office with the commissioning of many projects, which we are starting from today.



“I’ve just arrived in Kogi for the first water project commissioning in Lokoja-Ganaja, then we’ll move to Adogo and Jakuta for streetlights before heading to Ihima,” she said.



She also revealed that the climax of the events would be a “mega empowerment programme” on November 2, where over 2,000 constituents will receive life-transforming tools and equipment.



“The empowerment is massive. We’re giving out electric vehicles, deep freezers, gas cookers, co-blast kits for shoemakers, sewing machines, fishery ponds, farming tools, and many more.



“It’s all part of ensuring that my constituents continue to feel the impact of democracy.”



Akpoti-Uduaghan noted that all the projects being inaugurated were conceived and executed during the period of her suspension, a development she described as “a testament to resilience and God’s grace.”

She said, “I’m grateful to God for keeping me alive and giving me the courage to keep working for my people during and after the illegal suspension.



“Even though I was out of office for six months, I made sure my people did not feel deprived of the dividends of democracy,” she stated.

On the symbolic nature of inviting the Senate leadership, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the gesture was both procedural and personal.

She said, “It was important for me to write officially to the Senate President to read my invitation on the floor. I don’t want to celebrate in isolation. I’m a progressive person.

“Even with ongoing court cases, I continue to carry out my duties in the chamber and follow proper procedures,” she said.

Her invitation, read aloud by Senate President Akpabio during plenary, drew applause from senators across party lines, with Akpabio smiling and saying, “congratulations in advance.”