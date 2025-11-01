2Baba’s 25 Years Journey on Stage

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

As he celebrates 25 years in the music industry, popular Nigerian singer, 2face also known as 2baba has shared a warm message, expressing gratitude to family, friends, colleagues, and veterans who shaped his career. The post which he shared via his Instagram, expectedly went viral, as fans and followers joined in marking the milestone with the African Queen hit-maker.

Reflecting on his career and the people who shaped his success story, the music icon noted defining moments, platforms, thanked and praised key figures like Nelson Brown, Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo Adeneye (D1), and a couple of others who were instrumental at different stages of his career. He acknowledged his erstwhile members, Faze and Blackfaze of defunct Plantashun Boiz.

Noteworthy on the exceptional list included Edi Lawani, DJ Jimmy Jatt, and Efe Omorogbe, his ex-manager. He described the latter as a “brother, backbone, and soldier” who guided him with truth, sometimes hard truth, but always with love. He said his journey in music had been filled with gratitude, memories, lessons, and love.

According to him, he owes his success to everyone who believed in him even when he did not fully understand where destiny was leading. He wrote: “To my wife, family, friends, colleagues, clients and fans, As I stand on the threshold of 25 years in this incredible journey called music, my heart is full of gratitude, memories, lessons, and love.”

On the singer’s 50th birthday recently, he shared an official statement, citing it as a double celebration, as he also clocked 25 years on stage. The singer, who is regarded as one of Africa’s most influential and decorated music icons, said the anniversary was not just a personal milestone but also a celebration of everyone who had contributed to the growth of Nigerian music.

2Baba, who began his professional journey in the late 1990s as part of Plantashun Boiz, has since become one of the continent’s most celebrated musicians, with classic hits such as African Queen, If Love Is a Crime, and For Instance. The multiple award-winning artiste has used his platform to promote unity, love, and social change through his music and humanitarian initiatives.