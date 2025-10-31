How Ètò, Electronic Barrier Systems, Salvaged Apapa Traffic Gridlock 

Eromosele Abiodun posits that contrary to reports sponsored by entrenched interests in a bid to return the port access roads to the dark days, the Nigerian Ports Authority has, in collaboration with Trucks Transit Parks, recorded major improvements in port traffic management following the full deployment of electronic barrier systems across all terminal access points within the Lagos Port Complex.

At the peak of the Apapa traffic gridlock in 2018 and 2019, measures put in place to resolve the perennial problem failed until the Nigerian Ports Authority and Transit Parks Limited (TTP) introduced Electronic Call-Up System also known as Ètò. Despite initial resistance by entrenched interests, the NPA stood its ground and enforced the system. Since then, sanity has largely returned with commuters and residents who ply the roads on a daily basis applauding the NPA.

The Ètò Electronic Call-Up System, developed and managed by Trucks Transit Parks Limited, is a digital truck scheduling and access management platform designed to streamline traffic into and out of Nigerian ports.

Electronic barrier systems at port access roads offer enhanced security, improved traffic management, increased efficiency, and significant cost savings. By replacing or supplementing manual processes, Ètò has provided a more reliable and modern solution for controlling and monitoring port entry points.

To implement the electronic call-up system, the NPA, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and other relevant stakeholders, developed about 29 truck parks across Lagos State.

All of the 29 truck parks have fully deployed the Eto infrastructure, which includes automated gating systems and otherinformation technologyy (IT) equipment.

The electronic call-up has been able to streamline cargo evacuation and truck movements, thereby bringing a level of sanity to the roads.

Apart from a few isolated cases where some truck drivers try to subvert the system by not adhering strictly to the truck manifest requirement, the electronic call-up has brought sanity to Apapa.

Aside from the call-up system, the NPA also started enforcing the use of railways in the movement of import and export cargoes in and out of states in the hinterland.

Recently, a Kano-based exporter moved about 100 tons of millet direct from Kano to Lagos Port via rail. The rail also had passengers on board the coaches.

“I spent almost 50 per cent less as haulage cost to move my millets in containers from Kano Railway Station to Lagos Port. If these cargoes are to be moved by trucks, the goods worth millions of naira, would have cost me more,” said the exporter, who did not give his name.

Addressing Long-standing Challenges

The authority is promoting multi-modal transport systems through the use of railways and barges for the movement of cargo in and out of the ports.

The development has tremendously reduced congestion at most terminals at the ports, thereby helping to improve ports efficiency.

“Many barge operators have been licensed by the authority in order to ensure effective and safe operation. A regulatory framework has also been developed, which looks into the state of the barges being deployed. When we approve the deployment of the barges, we discovered that many of them did not have communication equipment and we directed them to install such equipment. We also insist that these barges must be seaworthy before they are allowed to sail in order to forestall a situation where they break down at the middle of the channels, which could cause disruptions,” said an official of the NPA.

Also, the NPA introduced a new policy for the management of empty containers. This policy compels shipping lines to take back at least 80 per cent of the loaded containers that they came with for every voyage in empties and export cargo.

Reacting to a recent report by fifth columnist who took sides with entrenched interests who wanted to sabotage the system and return the ports access roads to the dark days, the NPA said it has, in collaboration with Trucks Transit Parks, recorded major improvements in port traffic management following the full deployment of electronic barrier systems in all terminal access points within the Lagos Port Complex.

The system, which became fully operational in September 2025, is now a key part of daily port operations, ensuring that only authorised trucks with valid Ètò-issued call-up tickets can access designated terminals. Integrated with the Ètò Electronic Call-Up System, the barriers have added a new layer of physical enforcement to digital scheduling, strengthened gate control, improved traffic coordination, enhanced the accuracy of port data, and overall traffic flow within the port.

Before the deployment of the integrated barrier system, the port operations were hampered by unauthorised truck diversions between terminals, with vehicles crossing from one terminal to another outside their scheduled bookings, idle trucks lingering in the port area seeking unscheduled jobs and congestion caused by non-compliance with standard operating procedures.

The barrier system has effectively closed these loopholes, providing a robust physical enforcement layer for the Ètò platform. Each barrier automatically lifts only for trucks with verified call-up tickets assigned to a specific terminal, ensuring that all movements are scheduled, controlled, and traceable.

Enhanced Control, Data Integrity

According to the NPA, the deployment of electronic barriers represents a major leap in its automation of port operations.

“For years, unauthorised truck movements and human interference undermined efficiency in port operations. With the barrier system now active, we have end-to-end control from the point of booking to terminal access and exit,” the General Manager, Operations, Mrs. Stella Oladiran, said in a statement.

“Key benefits already recorded include: improved end-to-end control of the electronic call-up process, from booking to terminal exit, data integrity and accuracy in tracking port traffic and truck movements, transparent monitoring of inter-terminal traffic for better accountability and enhanced port productivity and efficiency through precise truck scheduling.

How the System Works

Each terminal gate is equipped with a fully automated electronic barrier connected to the Ètò platform. Trucks with valid Ètò tickets are automatically verified and granted access.

Unauthorised trucks are denied entry, eliminating manual checks and reducing human interference. The system provides real-time data on every truck’s entry, exit, and inter-terminal movement, enabling better coordination across the entire logistics chain.

Stakeholders’ Reaction

Meanwhile, stakeholders have denounced the reports of resurgence of gridlock on port access roads. Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Mr Adebowale Lawal said the NPA, in line with its mandate to ensure the smooth operation of Port activities and the free flow of traffic around the Apapa Port Complex Corridor, remains fully committed to maintaining order and preventing any recurrence of the severe gridlock previously experienced along the access roads.

“We have recently undertaken a review and enhancement of the ETO system, which now integrates Terminal Gates directly with the ETO platform. This integration is designed to provide a structured sequencing of truck movements, both inbound and outbound within the Apapa Port Complex. The objective of this initiative is to ensure transparency, improve traffic efficiency, and maintain a sustainable operating environment around the ports.

“However, the success of this system depends largely on the cooperation and compliance of all Stakeholders, including Terminal Operators, Transport Unions, Drivers, Clearing Agents, and Government Agencies (Both Federal and State).

“Sequencing truck entry and exit is not rocket science. With sincerity of purpose and commitment from all concerned, we can achieve and maintain orderliness and prevent a return to the chaotic conditions of the past. It is in our best interest, because smooth Ingress and Egress of Trucks will, in the long run, bring about high turnover for all Stakeholders,” he stated.

On his part, the Chairman of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Remi Ogungbemi said, “Our attention has been drawn to some misleading media reports alleging that gridlock has returned to the Apapa port corridor due to a collapse of the electronic call-up system.

“We wish to categorically state that such reports are false, exaggerated, and do not reflect the true situation on ground. All the road arteries leading to the Apapa Port — including Wharf Road, Creek Road, and other adjoining routes — remain orderly and passable.

“At present, trucks are moving in a single, regulated lane towards their designated terminals within the port in compliance with traffic and safety directives. This organised movement should not be mistaken for gridlock. We therefore urge the public, port users, and the media to disregard and debunk these unfounded rumours. The current traffic situation around the Apapa port corridor reflects improved discipline, better enforcement, and enhanced cooperation among stakeholders.”

He added, “We remain committed to continuous collaboration with relevant government agencies, traffic management authorities, and terminal operators to sustain the gains achieved so far in port access management. We commend the efforts of all stakeholders who have contributed to ensuring the smooth flow of trucks and cargoes in and out of the port.”

In his reaction, the General Manager of Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA Ikechukwu Onyemekara said the era of all forms of illegality of the past as it concerns truck accessing the ports is over.

He said meddlesome interlopers would always find a way to discredit the NPA, adding that the authority was committed to its mandate of ensuring ports efficiency.

“The electronic call-up system is a global best practice, and in addition, with the eletronic barrier being in place at all terminals, practices that encourage chaos along the port corridor will not be possible anymore. The NPA has been collaborating and will continue to engage all stakeholders who are genuinely committed to the growth of the maritime industry and the nation at large to ensure an efficient port system,” he said.