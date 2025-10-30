Reddington Hospital, Oba Lawal Provide Free Healthcare to Over 500 Residents

Mary Nnah

The Oniru Palace was transformed into a bustling medical hub, recently, as a 53-man medical team from Reddington Hospital provided free consultation, health screening, health education, nutrition counseling, referral services, and pharmacy services to over 500 residents.

The event was an example of the impact of collaboration and community-driven initiatives between Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iruland, and Reddington Multi-Specialists Hospital, Lagos.

The medical team, comprising doctors, nurses, nutritionists, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, dentists, physiotherapists, ophthalmologists, and other support staff, worked tirelessly to provide quality healthcare services to the residents. The event was a huge success, with many beneficiaries expressing their gratitude for the free medical services.

The Medical Director of Reddington Hospital, Dr. Abiodun Osibamowo, emphasised the importance of regular medical screening and counseling, “You don’t wait until you start seeing symptoms of diseases before you come to the hospital. By that time, it may be too late, and the doctors would be constrained in saving the patient.”

He added, “When the Kaabiyesi visited The Reddington Hospital earlier this year as part of the activities marking his fifth anniversary on the throne, he sought for our collaboration in providing quality and affordable health care for the people of his community. This medical outreach marks the beginning of such partnership.”

Oba Lawal’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of his people was evident in his passion for providing quality and affordable healthcare. “I am very passionate about the health and wellbeing of my people; that is why the Oniru-in-council is partnering with a very reputable hospital like Reddington Hospital to provide free medical services to them and ensure we have a healthy community able to work and earn a living,” Oba Lawal said.

The beneficiaries of the free medical outreach expressed their gratitude, with Mrs. Ige Salako saying, “I am happy about this programme, and I pray to God to keep our Oba because visiting the hospital these days is very expensive. I also learnt a lot from the Medical Director during the questions and answers session, especially the causes of high blood pressure and stroke and how to prevent it.” Abdullatif Ogunbambi Abisogun, another beneficiary, echoed this sentiment, “The free medical outreach should be more regular because we need to be checking our health status from time to time. Prevention is better than medication.”

The questions and answers session, anchored by Dr. Osibamowo, was enlightening and educative, with the Medical Director answering questions on a broad range of health issues, including high blood pressure, obesity, stroke, cancer, and ulcer. The session highlighted the importance of eating right, regular exercise, and regular health screening and counseling.

Dr. Osibamowo also emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare, “Prevention is better than cure. By adopting healthy lifestyle habits, such as regular exercise, healthy eating, and regular health screening, individuals can reduce their risk of developing chronic diseases.” He added, “Our goal is to empower the people of Oniru with the knowledge and skills they need to take charge of their health and wellbeing.”

As the Oniru community continues to benefit from this partnership, it is clear that the impact will be felt for years to come. With Reddington Hospital’s commitment to cutting-edge medical technology and world-class, affordable services, the future of healthcare in Oniru looks bright. This initiative is a shining example of what can be achieved when community leaders and healthcare providers come together to prioritize the wellbeing of their people.

The partnership between Oba Lawal and Reddington Hospital is a powerful demonstration of the impact that can be made when community leaders and healthcare providers work together. It shows that when leaders and healthcare providers collaborate, they can make a significant difference in the health and wellbeing of their community. As the Oniru community continues to benefit from this partnership, it is hoped that other communities will follow suit, and that this initiative will serve as a model for community-based healthcare initiatives across the country.