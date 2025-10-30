Huawei, arravo to Enhance Customer Experience

Huawei Technology, in partnership with arravo, has demystified the operations of contact centre with its AI-powered contact centre solution to enhance customers’ communication experience.

Designed to reduce the call waiting time of customers, the Huawei AI Contact Centre (AICC) solution, operates real time communication with 360 degrees view and allows for integration, since it is cloud-based.

Speaking at a customer forum in Lagos recently, organised jointly by Huawei and its partner, arravo technology solutions provider, the Director of Sales at arravo, Onyinlola Okunfolami, highlighted the benefits of the solution for both small and enterprise customers that are seeking to scale up their businesses.

“The AICC solution enables customers to leverage on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to have more enhanced customer experience, which has to do with faster response time, customer support, personalised experience and consistence in service delivery without any glitches. The bottom line is to improve sales and increase productivity,” Okunfolami said.

In his presentation, Enterprise Solutions Manager AICC, sub-Saharan Africa at Huawei, Idris Muhammad Abubakar, highlighted the features of Huawei’s Artificial Intelligent Contact Centre solution, which is AI-powered

According to him, the solution is omni-channel all-in-one contact centre solution that allows communication through multi-channels, be it voice call, SMS or any digital media, and it has the ability to switch from one channel to another seamlessly.