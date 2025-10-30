How Google Disrupted Advertising with Mainstream Search

The introduction of Google mainstream search 25 years ago, disrupted what used to be the norm of advertising that was built around interruption, according to Google’s latest release on its 25th anniversary celebration of mainstream search.

Giving details of the digital disruption caused in the last 25 years in the advertising industry with the introduction Google’s mainstream search, and the additional disruption that Google intends to create in the next 25 years, the Director, Google West Africa, Mr. Olumide Balogun, said before the introduction of mainstream search 25 years ago, businesses pushed their messages out to everyone on TV, in magazines, and on the radio, hoping the right person might see or hear their ad.

According to him, 25 years ago, mainstream search changed everything and flipped the old model completely. Instead of businesses just pushing ads out, customers started actively searching for what they needed. This big shift from ‘interruption’ to ‘intent’ acted as a powerful equalising force for businesses, and its evolution continues to define the trajectory of e-commerce in Africa.

Reflecting on the 25th anniversary of Google Ads, Balogun said: “This moment serves as a natural stock-taking opportunity. It is a time to examine not just how far we have come, but where the accelerating pace of technology is taking us next.

Those early days were full of rapid innovation. It began with a model for intent-driven advertising, where a business could appear as a potential customer was searching. This was quickly followed by a crucial pivot: pricing based on a Cost-Per-Click. This established a new standard of accountability, as advertisers only paid for actual engagement.”

Addressing the new language curiosity, Balogun is of the view that today countries are in the next major shift, one driven by a fundamental change in consumer behaviour and the mainstreaming of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“People we are moving beyond text. We are beginning to search visually, using our cameras to ask questions about the world around us. This trend is already established,” Balogun added.