Zenith General Insurance Donates to Orphanage Homes

Zenith General Insurance Limited, has donated food items and essential supplies to two orphanages in Lagos – Heritage Homes and Children Anchor Orphanage Home, reaffirming its commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable children in the society.

During the visits, senior representatives from Zenith General Insurance emphasised the organisation’s dedication to giving back, aligning with their core values of empathy and community impact.

Also, Senior Manager in charge of Head Office Marketing and the South-South branches, Edith Agu, stated that the initiative was designed to show the children that they were cared for and valued.

“We want to show them that Zenith Insurance cares about them and that their well-being is important to us,” she said.

At Heritage Homes, the social worker in charge, Mrs. Mosopefoluwa, expressed deep appreciation for the visit and the generous contributions.

She recounted that the home was founded 19 years ago by Pastor Ituah, who sought to provide a safe haven for children without families and to serve as a bridge between abandoned children and prospective caregivers.

Children in Anchor Orphanage Home, established in 2020, also benefited from the outreach. The supervisor, Mr. Olajide Ola Bankole, shared the home’s vision of creating a better future for orphans, abused, and abandoned children.

He acknowledged the challenges of running an orphanage with over 35 children, relying largely on faith, online awareness, and kind-hearted donors.

Head of Internal Control and Audit, Zenith General Insurance, Muyiwa Aderibigbe emphasised that their actions reflected the company’s values, particularly empathy.