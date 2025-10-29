Uduimoh: How Oando Foundation Drives Lasting Change in Education Sector Through Evidence-based Learning, Teacher Empowerment

Oando Foundation, an independent charity, has been driving access to quality basic education for children in underserved Nigerian communities by adopting 88 public primary schools and supporting 206 others across 23 states and the FCT, positively impacting over one million beneficiaries through holistic and innovative learning initiatives. In this interview with Funmi Ogundare, Head of the foundation, Tonia Uduimoh, explains how evidence-based interventions, teacher training, and mother-tongue instruction can drive lasting change in Nigeria’s education system

Oando Foundation recently unveiled two evidence-based reports on its Foundational Learning Improvement Programme (LEARNOVATE–FLIP), one on the Early Grade Reading (EGR) approach and the other on the Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) approach. What motivated the foundation to initiate this programme, and how does it reflect your broader vision of transforming basic education in Nigeria?

Our work has always been anchored in the belief that every Nigerian child deserves equitable access to quality education. Yet, statistics show otherwise. According to UNICEF (2022), 70 per cent of children in Nigeria cannot read with understanding or solve basic math problems. This challenge has been compounded by the disruptions of COVID-19 and the changing demands of the global economy, which require adaptable education systems that equip children with the skills to thrive in the 21st century. We recognised that addressing this crisis required the right interventions; evidence-based approaches that not only focus on enrolment, but also prioritise improving learning outcomes. This is why we launched the Foundational Learning Improvement Programme (LEARNOVATE–FLIP).

The programme implemented two innovative methods—early grade reading, which improved reading achievement for pupils in primary two to three through mother-tongue-based instruction, and teaching at the right level, which provided remedial support for pupils in primary four to six, who had advanced without mastering basic skills. Through these interventions, we were able to test scalable models in real classrooms across Ebonyi, Plateau, Sokoto, and Adamawa states. The results show that change is possible: in Adamawa, for example, the number of English paragraph readers rose from 18 per cent to 45 per cent within six months, while the share of non-readers fell sharply.

LEARNOVATE FLIP is a part of our broader LEARNOVATE strategy to address changing issues affecting basic skills mastery (foundational learning), green skills for the emerging global workforce, education advocacy, and sector thought leadership, given our track record of success at policy engagement, partnership development, and programme delivery. We see this work as a pathway towards ensuring equitable, quality education for all children, equipping them with the critical skills for lifelong learning and national development.

The FLIP pilot was implemented across 80 public primary schools in Ebonyi, Plateau, Sokoto, and Adamawa States. What guided the choice of these locations, and what pressing gaps in foundational learning were you seeking to address there?

Our selection was guided by both need and opportunity. These are states where the gaps in foundational literacy and numeracy are particularly acute, and where children in underserved and hard-to-reach communities face multiple barriers to learning. Factors such as language diversity, economic marginalisation, teacher capacity gaps, and, in some cases, insecurity, all contribute to widening disparities in learning outcomes.

The reports highlight measurable gains in literacy and numeracy outcomes. What do you consider the most significant outcomes from this pilot phase, and what do they reveal about Nigeria’s learning crisis?

For us, the most significant outcome from this pilot phase is the clear evidence that children can make rapid progress when given the right support. The reports show measurable improvements in both literacy and numeracy across all pilot states, along with a notable reduction in non-readers. These outcomes reveal two important truths about Nigeria’s learning crisis: first, Nigeria’s learning crisis is not about children’s inability to learn; it is about whether our education system is structured to teach them effectively. Second, evidence-based models like early grade reading and teaching at the right level can work across diverse contexts, rural and urban, northern and southern states. That gives us confidence that if scaled, such interventions can significantly reduce learning poverty and give millions of Nigerian children a fair chance to succeed.

Early Grade Reading (EGR) introduced structured instruction in the mother tongue for pupils in primary one to three. Why is mother-tongue instruction so critical at this stage, and what did the evidence show about its impact?

Mother-tongue instruction is critical in the early grades because children learn fastest when they are taught in a language they already speak and understand. Global evidence backs this; UNESCO has consistently shown that children taught in their mother tongue for the first six years of schooling are more likely to develop stronger literacy and transition more successfully into second languages, including English. Our EGR pilot confirmed this reality in Nigeria. In Ebonyi, Plateau, and Sokoto States, structured reading lessons delivered in the mother tongue for primary one to three pupils led to measurable improvements in comprehension and engagement. Teachers found it easier to deliver lessons, while pupils grasped concepts more quickly and retained them better. Importantly, when these children transitioned into English, they performed better than peers who had only been exposed to English from the start. In other words, grounding literacy in the mother tongue did not hold children back; it created a stronger bridge to English. This outcome is vital for Nigeria, where language diversity is a major barrier to learning. By combining mother-tongue instruction in the early grades with structured pathways into English, the pilot demonstrated that we could close learning gaps faster, reduce the share of non-readers, and give children the confidence they need to keep progressing through school.

Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) targeted pupils in primary four to six who had advanced without mastering foundational skills. How was this model adapted to the Nigerian context, and what difference did it make for children at risk of being left behind?

This intervention was designed to respond to one of the most pressing challenges in Nigerian classrooms: pupils advancing from one grade to the next without mastering basic literacy and numeracy. This ‘learning by age, not by level’ problem leaves thousands of children at risk of being permanently left behind. In adapting the TaRL model to Nigeria, we worked closely with TaRL Africa and Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board to ensure cultural and linguistic relevance, low-cost delivery, and strong teacher support.

Teacher quality remains a consistent challenge in the education system. With over 300 teachers, headteachers, and administrators trained under FLIP, what shifts have you seen in classroom practices, and what further reforms are needed to embed these gains more widely?

Through the programme, we trained over 300 teachers, headteachers and administrators, not only introducing them to structured methodologies like early grade reading and teaching at the right level, but also providing continuous mentoring and classroom support. The difference we saw was encouraging as teachers moved away from rote memorization to child-centred, interactive instruction. They are using data-driven assessment tools more effectively to identify gaps and adjust teaching strategies. Administrators, in turn, are more proactive in monitoring and supporting classroom practice. When teachers are empowered with the right skills and support, we not only raise test scores, but we also give children the foundation to thrive for life.

Nigeria recently unveiled a revised national curriculum for primary, secondary, and technical schools, with an emphasis on reducing content overload, strengthening foundational skills, and integrating vocational subjects. How do the insights from the FLIP pilot, particularly the focus on mother-tongue instruction and remedial learning, align with these national curriculum reforms?

The curriculum reform is a welcome step because it signals that Nigeria is acknowledging the urgent need to rethink what and how children learn. At the heart of any effective curriculum is the ability to equip children with foundational literacy and numeracy, which are the building blocks for all future learning. Without those basics, no matter how many subjects we introduce, children will continue to struggle. FLIP offers clear evidence to guide this. Teaching in the mother tongue during the early grades significantly improved comprehension and confidence, while remedial support through teaching at the right level helped older pupils to catch up instead of being permanently left behind. Both approaches are practical tools that can make the new curriculum more effective in real classrooms.

Beyond the data, are there success stories from pupils, teachers, or communities that best illustrate FLIP’s impact on learning and lives?

Yes, several. One that stands out is Hafsat Abubakar in Sokoto state. Hafsat lives with a physical disability and cannot walk. Before this intervention, she was excluded from learning because she lacked basic materials and mobility support. Through the programme, she received books, a uniform, and, with the support of one of our implementing partners, Hilltrust Foundation, a tricycle that now allows her to attend school regularly. Today, Hafsat is not only in class but actively learning alongside her peers.

How do you envision federal and state governments FLIP models like EGR and TaRL into the mainstream education system for long-term sustainability?

Sustainability has always been central to our design of LEARNOVATE FLIP. From the beginning, we worked with state-level and community stakeholders because we knew that for these models to outlive the pilot, they had to be owned by the system. I see integration happening through policy alignment, embedding mother-tongue instruction and remedial learning approaches like TaRL into teacher training curricula, assessment frameworks, and national literacy strategies. When these methods are reflected in official policy and teacher preparation, they stop being projects and become standard practice. Ultimately, the vision is that EGR and TaRL are not seen as pilots but as essential tools for reducing learning poverty across Nigeria.

Where can the public access the FLIP reports?

The full reports are available for download on our website, https://oandofoundation.org/. We made this a deliberate choice because the evidence should be accessible to everyone: policymakers, education practitioners, teachers, parents, and development partners.

Looking ahead, what does success look like for the Oando Foundation in the next decade, and what role should the private sector, government, and development partners play in achieving it?

Success for us will be defined by a future where every Nigerian child, regardless of where they are born, can acquire basic literacy and numeracy skills by the end of primary school. Foundational learning is the gateway to all other forms of education, and if we can ensure that no child leaves primary school without this, we would have made a generational difference. For Oando Foundation, the next decade will be about embedding the lessons from FLIP into systemic practice, deepening our LEARNOVATE strategy, and strengthening partnerships at federal, state, and community levels. Our vision is that by 2035, the learning crisis statistics we cite today will no longer define Nigeria. Instead, we will be telling the story of a country that turned evidence into action and gave its children the strongest possible start in life.