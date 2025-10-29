Three Students Bag University Scholarship at Maiden Briggs Spelling Bee Contest

Esther Oluku

Three Nigerian students have won university scholarships and a cumulative cash prize of N1,800,000, having emerged first, second, and third place winners at the maiden Victor Tulutu Briggs Foundation Spelling Bee competition, aimed at strengthening literacy among students and making education accessible to as many who desire it.

The event, held recently in Lagos, hosted 20 schools from the Lagos State Education Board, with Jonathan Orim of Olomu Community Senior Secondary school, Ajah; Zariat Oshodi of Lagos State Senior Model College, Badore; and Alice Opeh of Victoria Island Senior Secondary School emerging first, second, and third place winners out of 60 contestants, after 10 competitive rounds.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the foundation, Victor Tulutu Briggs, explained that the foundation was borne out of a desire to spotlight the invaluable nature of education and make learning more accessible for as many who desire it.

“Education brings students from all parts of the country together, and it is one major opportunity that one can give to every child. It is an opportunity for the future, and I think that education is the best thing.

“Growing up, I encountered a lot of difficulties, and I said to myself, as much as God blesses me and I have the ability to help, I will support this cause. I am lucky I found my wife, who also understands this and has the same dream as I do. The directors of the foundation have the kind of passion that I also have.

“The first-place winner goes home with N1 million, the second-place winner goes home with N500,000, and the third-place winner returns home with N300,000. Besides that, all three of them will also get a scholarship to attend any government university of their choice,” the chairman said.

He noted that the maiden edition serves as a propeller of his vision to promote literacy across the broader education spectrum, which is one of the many vehicles driving his burning desire and passion to build a platform that propagates sustainable development and the advancement of society.

The Vice President of the foundation, Mrs. Amelda Briggs, noted that the spelling bee is the first to be hosted by the foundation and that it plans to extend the programme to states across the country.

She thanked parents for allowing their children to participate in the competition and encouraged them to support their kids’ good dreams and aspirations.

Orim Jonathan, who spoke shortly after being declared the winner, noted that his win came after four unsuccessful attempts.

“I have gone to other competitions and unfortunately, I did not win. I’ve never even been a runner-up. This is my fifth competition and the first that I am winning. I’m very happy right now. This has actually inspired me to help others. This is a very good opportunity and I’m very grateful to the Victor Tulutu Briggs Foundation,” he said.