Senate Confirms CDS, Service Chiefs’ Appointments After Closed Session Screening

*Military heads pledge sweeping reforms to end insecurity, build local defence industry, prioritise troop welfare

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Nigeria’s newly nominated military chiefs after a two-hour closed-door session.

The decision to approve the appointments of the service chiefs was taken when the red chamber resumed open plenary, presided over by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

While addressing the federal lawmakers on their arrival before the executive session, the military chiefs pledged sweeping reforms to end insecurity, rebuild troop morale, and advance local defence production if confirmed by the Senate.

The nominees, drawn from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, promised to reposition the Armed Forces to confront the nation’s security challenges with fresh strategies, technology, and inter-agency cooperation.

Appearing before the Senate for screening were the Chief of Defence Staff nominee, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Waheedi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke.

Together, they presented a unified vision: a self-reliant, technology-driven Armed Forces anchored on synergy, local production, and improved welfare for personnel.

General Oluyede, who until recently served as Chief of Army Staff, told senators that Nigeria’s continued dependence on imported weapons was economically unsustainable and strategically risky.

He said one of his priorities as Chief of Defence Staff would be to develop a local military-industrial base to produce critical defence hardware and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

“We can’t continue to buy equipment from abroad when our challenges are local. These things are extremely expensive. It is imperative that we build our own capacity to produce what we need to fight and defend the nation,” he said.

Oluyede, a combat veteran of peacekeeping and counter-insurgency operations in Liberia, Bakassi, and the North-East, said he would drive intelligence-led operations, integrate technology into warfare, and strengthen collaboration among security agencies.

“Our operations will be multi-domain and multi-agency. We’ll improve night-fighting capability, train more special forces, and use real-time intelligence to dominate every terrain,” he added.

He also vowed to make the welfare of troops a central pillar of his leadership, describing morale as “the backbone of fighting power.”

“I will prioritise improved housing, healthcare, education for families, timely payment of benefits, and the overall living conditions of our men and women in uniform,” he said.

While noting that the Armed Forces had made significant gains against insurgents, Oluyede insisted that long-term security could only be achieved through a whole-of-society approach.

“The military alone cannot secure Nigeria. Everyone must be involved, including the government, communities, and civil institutions. Security is a collective responsibility,” he declared.

He also called for urgent reform of the Nigeria Police Force to enable it to effectively handle internal security, allowing the military to focus on external defence.

“We must strengthen the police to handle internal security so the military can focus on external defence,” he added.

Senators from across the country lauded Oluyede’s credentials and experience, describing him as a seasoned commander. Senator Mohammed Monguno (Borno North) said Oluyede had proven leadership in reclaiming territories from Boko Haram.

Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) urged him to prioritise troop welfare, while Senator Danjuma Goje (Gombe) called for a more effective deradicalisation and reintegration programme for ex-insurgents.

Responding, Oluyede pledged to strengthen Operation Safe Corridor, the government’s rehabilitation initiative in Gombe State, and ensure that ex-combatants are reintegrated into society through skills training and community participation.

“We’ll train ex-combatants in trades and work with traditional and community leaders to reintegrate them responsibly,” he said.

Chief of Naval Staff nominee, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, pledged to tackle maritime crimes, oil theft, and piracy through modern surveillance and improved inter-agency collaboration.

Rejecting the idea of establishing a separate Coast Guard, Abbas said the Navy already performs those duties and only requires better funding and equipment.

“The Navy’s statutory responsibilities already cover Coast Guard functions. Instead of duplicating agencies, the government should strengthen the Navy. Even half of the funds meant for a Coast Guard would significantly enhance our capacity,” he said.

Abbas revealed plans to deploy drones to monitor difficult terrain and prevent oil theft in remote creeks while securing inland waterways increasingly exploited by criminal networks.

“We have established a Special Operations Command in Makurdi to strengthen operations between Benue and Lokoja. This will cover inland waterways and block escape routes used by criminal elements,” he said.

On the reintegration of repentant militants, Abbas said he supported rehabilitation efforts but warned against overlooking the emotional trauma suffered by victims.

“Deradicalisation is noble, but communities who lost loved ones must be consulted. Their pain must not be ignored in our quest for peace,” he cautioned.

He pledged stronger coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force through the Navy’s Total Spectrum Maritime Strategy, aimed at synchronising Nigeria’s maritime, land, and air defence operations.

“We must work together. It’s the only way to defeat the complex security threats confronting our nation,” he stated.

Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke, the Chief of Air Staff nominee, said his vision was to build a “combat-ready, disciplined, and intelligent” Air Force that would rely more on drones, precision targeting, and rapid-response capabilities.

“If confirmed, I will dedicate myself to building a combat-ready Air Force — operationally versatile, disciplined, and lethal. Our operations will be smart, precise, and intelligence-driven,” he said.

Aneke underscored the importance of technology in modern warfare, noting that unmanned systems were now replacing conventional aircraft for many missions.

“Some of the things a Super Tucano can do, a drone can now do better, faster, and without risking lives. We will invest in unmanned aerial systems, research, and innovation,” he explained.

Addressing concerns about the state of Nigeria’s $1.2 billion Super Tucano fleet, he assured senators that the aircraft were fully operational and delivering results in counter-insurgency operations.

“The Super Tucanos are flying every night in the North-East and North-West. We just can’t publicise everything due to operational security,” he said.

He also emphasised the high cost of sustaining air operations, describing defence spending as an investment in peace.

“Each missile we fire costs about $100,000. But that’s the price of peace. You must spend on defence to deter aggression,” he noted.

Aneke promised to prioritise pilot training, aircraft safety, and personnel welfare, urging lawmakers to support adequate funding for fleet maintenance and modernisation.

Across their presentations, the three nominees projected a shared commitment to synergy, innovation, and welfare as cornerstones of Nigeria’s new security architecture.

Oluyede pledged to drive joint operations, Ogalla vowed to secure Nigeria’s maritime assets, and Anebi promised to ensure air superiority through technology-driven precision.

All three reaffirmed their loyalty to President Bola Tinubu’s vision of security sector reform and national stability.

Aneke said, “We are here to serve. We will give Nigerians the best, to ensure that every naira spent on us delivers value in peace, safety, and pride.”

The trio following their confirmation, will anchor Tinubu’s new defence strategy, tasked with restoring peace in the North-East, ending banditry in the North-West, and protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity across land, sea, and air.