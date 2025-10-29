Saraki Receives Africa Democracy Awards in Nairobi

Dedicates honour to Odinga

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has been conferred with the Nana Akufo-Addo Africa Democracy Award in recognition of his “long-standing record as a champion of democracy and good governance in Africa”.

Presenting the award in Nairobi at a ceremony organised by the African Democratic Union (ADU) and attended by leaders of Centre-Right political parties across the continent, policy makers, business leaders, academics, parliamentarians, and international development partners to exchange ideas on how to address Africa’s most pressing challenges, former President of Ghana, Akufo-Addo after whom the award was named stated that the award represents a challenge for the recipient to continue his steadfastness in improving the democratic process on the continent and ensuring it leads to improved standard of living for the people.

“I am deeply humbled by the honour you have done me, in naming the Africa Democracy Award after me. I accept this not as a personal accolade, but as a reminder of my duty to uphold the constitutional order, defend free expression, ensure the impartiality of our courts, and safeguard the ballot as the sole source of legitimate political authority.

“To the award recipients who will be recognized today, know this – The Akufo-Addo Africa Democracy Award is only a signpost. The road is the daily work of building institutions that outlast leaders. Wear the award lightly – your real validation is the verdict of citizens. Choose courage over convenience, refuse shortcuts that corrode institutions. Use democracy to deliver schools that teach, clinics that heal, roads that connect, jobs that dignify, because when services fail, democracy’s credibility suffers. Build successors, not echo chambers, because renewal is a democratic virtue. Guard truth in this information age, because disinformation fractures nations.

“I congratulate you and wish you well in your endeavours to build the best Africa we can get. In closing, remember how our earlier DUA conversations began: with a call to cooperate across borders and parties to advance democracy and enterprise. That call still stands. Let us leave Nairobi with fewer promises and more plans, fewer declarations and more deals, fewer excuses and more execution”, he stated.

In his acceptance speech, Saraki expressed appreciation to the ADU led by Ms Louisa Atta-Agyemang for considering him for the awards among many other Africans who featured on the selection list.

He however dedicated the award to Kenyan politician and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga who passed some days before the award on October 15, 2025.

Saraki described Odinga as an African patriot and recalled how during his travails under the Buhari administration, the Kenyan leader mediated and sought to achieve reconciliation between him and the former President.

Saraki had yesterday at the ADU forum delivered the keynote address with the theme: “Navigating Africa’s Strategic Position in a Multipolar World: Towards Equitable and Mutually Beneficial Partnerships” in which he discussed the issue of how Africans can dismantle the pillars of dependency and improve the standard of living of their people.

Many of the parliamentarians, present at the award presentation congratulated Saraki for the award which they saw as a befitting recognition for his boldness, courage, and commitment which he demonstrated by speaking truth to power.

While commenting on the award to Saraki, Hon. Jesmed F. Suma, the national chairman of the NGC Party in Serra Leone noted that “Dr. Saraki’s insightful remarks on the need for a paradigm shift in governance and economic systems across the continent deeply resonated with me. They mirror the core principles that drive my vision and work toward building sustainable pathways to economic growth and prosperity”.

The dedication of the award to Odinga and the well-articulated speech by Saraki were well received by the Kenyan media and across East Africa. Other awardees from across Africa are Hon. Alonso Marceta Dhlakama, Hon. Rose Waruhiu, late President Arap Moi whose plaque was received by his son, Gideon Moi, Hon. Lutero Chimbirombiro Simango, Dr. Kizza Besigye Kifeefe, and Hon. Tundu Antiphas Mughwai Lissu.