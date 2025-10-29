Restoration of Degraded Environment: HYPREP Sensitises Ogoni Stakeholders on Peacebuilding

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has organised a two-day capacity-building workshop on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and peacebuilding techniques for stakeholders of Ogoniland in Port Harcourt.

The workshop it was observed, yesterday, brought together traditional rulers, community leaders, women, and youth representatives from Ogoni to strengthen grassroots capacity in managing conflicts and promoting sustainable development.

Speaking during the workshop with the theme “Mechanism for Alternative Dispute Resolution and Other Peacebuilding Techniques in Ogoni,” Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to sustaining peace and fostering community harmony across Ogoniland.

Zabbey, said peacebuilding remains a cornerstone of the ongoing environmental restoration and social renewal efforts in Ogoniland, noting that without peace and unity, development efforts would be futile.

He said: “We must all agree that peace is not an option but a necessity. Without peace, there can be no development; without unity, there can be no progress.

“The consequences of conflict are always negative. Violence destroys lives, divides families, disrupts livelihoods, and delays development.”

Zabbey stressed the workshop was strategically designed to deepen participants’ understanding of peaceful dispute resolution, particularly as HYPREP’s environmental remediation, livelihood restoration, and power projects progress in the region.

The coordinator stressed that government alone cannot enforce peace; but must be built by the people, with the people, and for the people.

“We are here to sustain the gains already made and to strengthen local mechanisms for resolving disputes before they escalate into crises.”

Prof. Zabbey explained that the ADR initiative forms part of HYPREP’s broader peacebuilding mandate as captured in its Establishment Gazette and aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that dialogue and community engagement are vital to ensuring that the benefits of the Ogoni cleanup reach the grassroots.

“Development cannot thrive without communication and trust,” he said. “We must constantly talk to one another, listen, engage, and prevent disputes from degenerating into violence.”

Zabbey urged the traditional rulers and community leaders to be mindful of their words and actions, warning that leadership behavior could either promote peace or fuel discord.

“As leaders, we must always ask ourselves: Is my position in the interest of the people? Does it promote unity and progress? Will it enhance development?” he charged.

He further described ADR as a “powerful peacebuilding strategy” that complements both traditional and modern systems of conflict resolution.

Professor of Social Work and Community Development in Social Work Department at the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Daniel Uranta, explained the program was designed to equip community leaders with the knowledge and tools to mediate disputes and sustain peace around project sites.

Prof. Uranta, one of the resources persons at the training, said traditional rulers are the first responders in community conflicts, adding that the training will help them adopt the right framework for engaging their people and resolving issues before they escalate.

“It is important that peace reigns. Nobody succeeds where there is no peace. Is a workshop to urge community actors to embrace peace and dialogue for the work and development to thrive in their place”, Prof Uranta added.

A participant at the workshop, Chief Donatus Bardon, expressed appreciation for HYPREP’s grassroots engagement, noting that the training had reinforced the importance of peace in achieving development.

“We have come to realize that there cannot be sustainable development without peace. Our once devastated lands are gradually being restored, mangroves and seafood are returning, all thanks to HYPREP.”

He added that HYPREP’s community-inclusive model was rebuilding trust among the Ogoni people.

“HYPREP is no longer speaking for the people; the people are carried along in her affairs. We will go back to our communities to share what we have learnt,” he said.