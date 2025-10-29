Relief for Ondo Poly Workers as Aiyedatiwa Clears Salary Backlog

Fidelis David in Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has brought relief to workers of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), by clearing 10 months out of the 13-month salary arrears inherited from previous administrations, and approving the payment of the remaining three months.

The governor announced this during the combined 12th-23rd convocation ceremony of the institution, declaring an end to the era of salary payment by percentage in state tertiary institutions.

Describing the era of percentage payment as a “dark and painful chapter” in the state’s history, Aiyedatiwa said that the hardship faced by workers under such a system would never be repeated under his watch.

“Let me commend the late sage, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, for establishing this great institution. Today, RUGIPO has produced outstanding graduates across the globe. It saddened me to discover that the last convocation was held in 2013. I immediately directed that it be corrected, and I’m glad that we are witnessing a new dawn,” the governor stated.

Aiyedatiwa revealed that addressing the backlog of 13 months’ arrears was one of the first challenges he tackled upon assuming office, adding that his government approved several special intervention funds to ease the burden on the polytechnic.

“In three separate instances, we approved and released intervention funds to offset salaries. We also raised the institution’s monthly subvention in line with what other tertiary schools receive. I’m happy to announce that RUGIPO now pays full salaries,” he said.

The governor applauded the resilience and patience of staff and students during the trying period, commending the three workers’ unions for embracing dialogue rather than strikes while the government worked out a sustainable solution.

He promised that his administration would continue to review reported cases of administrative injustice within the institution to ensure fairness, equity, and justice for all.

Reaffirming his commitment to repositioning education in Ondo State, Aiyedatiwa challenged tertiary institutions to focus on producing innovative job creators, rather than job seekers.

On institutional transformation, he reiterated plans to upgrade Rufus Giwa Polytechnic into a full-fledged university of agriculture and agro-business, noting that the implementation process is already underway.

The governor also thanked the federal government and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for their sustained infrastructural interventions, while urging alumni, corporate bodies, and philanthropists to support government efforts.

He also encouraged tertiary institutions in the state to embrace entrepreneurship and innovation to strengthen their internally generated revenue and enhance sustainability.

The acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Mr. Olorunwa Adegun, hailed the governor’s intervention as a turning point, saying that it revived hope among staff who had suffered years of unpaid salaries.

“Before Your Excellency came on board, workers were owed 13 months’ arrears, with some receiving as low as five per cent. Many lost their lives to hardship, but your timely intervention restored dignity and life to this institution,” Adegun said.

He disclosed that the polytechnic had achieved accreditation for 68 programmes, reopened its staff schools, and successfully held its first convocation in over a decade, with 25,000 graduates receiving certificates from the combined 12th-23rd ceremonies.

Adegun added that RUGIPO had also been designated by TETFund as a Southwest hub for entrepreneurship development and a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicle conversion centre, while faculty members and students continued to earn national and global laurels for academic excellence.