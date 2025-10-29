Let Justice Remain Your Guiding Light, IG Charges New Senior Officers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IG), Kayode Egbetokun, has charged the newly decorated senior officers to lead with fairness, act with integrity, and let justice remain their guiding light both within the Force and in their service to the public.

He stated that leadership at the top demands equity, justice, and fairness — the enduring values that define true authority and inspire confidence within and beyond the Force.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony of the newly elevated Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and Commissioners of Police in Abuja yesterday, the IG said their actions would set the tone for discipline, professionalism, and morale across the Service.

He said: “The Nigerian people expect a Force that is smarter, more responsive, and deeply connected to the communities it serves. I therefore charge you to fully embrace the philosophy of Community Policing and the practice of Intelligence-Led Policing as you take on your new commands. Harness technology, empower your personnel, and drive innovations that keep our operations one step ahead of criminal enterprises.”

“Let your commands become models of discipline, collaboration, and public trust.”

He also lamented a coordinated campaign of calumny against the Force’s recent accelerated promotion exercise by those he described as mischief-makers.

He said: “Recent months have witnessed attempts by certain mischief-makers to cast shadows on the credibility of our promotion process, particularly the accelerated promotion exercise conducted a few months ago. But truth stands taller than rumours. The Nigeria Police Force has nothing to hide and nothing to defend. Every promotion exercise conducted under this administration — including the accelerated promotion exercise — has followed due process: transparent, merit-based, and in strict conformity with established standards.

There is no promotion scandal in the Nigeria Police Force. What we have is a system that rewards diligence, professionalism, and proven capacity.

We will not be swayed by those who trade in falsehood or seek to undermine the integrity of our institution. Our commitment to fairness and merit remains unwavering. Promotions in the Nigeria Police today are guided solely by competence, performance, and discipline — there is no place for favouritism, nepotism, or tribal sentiment. This remains the cornerstone of our career management philosophy, for it motivates excellence, strengthens morale, and renews public trust in the Force we so proudly serve.”

Reminding the officers that leadership is not measured by rank but by impact, Egbetokun stated that promotion brings privilege, but also deeper scrutiny.

“You must inspire your teams to uphold discipline, professionalism, and trust,” he concluded.