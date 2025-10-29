Girl Guides Seeks Inclusion of Gender-Based Violence Education in Curriculum

Oluchi Chibuzor

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child, stakeholders have called on the federal government to fully implement the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAP) and introduce Gender-Based Violence (GBV) education into the national curriculum to safeguard the rights and dignity of girls, especially those affected by crises.

Speaking in Lagos, to mark the event themed ‘The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontline of Crisis’, the International Commissioner of the Nigerian Girl Guides Association (NGGA), Tejiri Okeregbe, described the day as one dedicated to helping girls overcome stereotypes, discover their inner strength, and become agents of positive change in their communities.

“Whenever there is a crisis, girls and children suffer the most. This theme teaches girls that, irrespective of physical, economic, or educational challenges, they can still become who they want to be. They must look inward, develop themselves, and take deliberate action toward change,” Okeregbe said.

She stated that the Girl Guides movement plays a vital role in preparing young girls to navigate life’s challenges through moral discipline and leadership training.

She added that the Girl Guides Law—10 guiding principles promoting trust, loyalty, courtesy, service, and resilience—helps shape girls into responsible citizens.

Okeregbe called on state governments to integrate Girl Guides and Scout programmes into public and private schools, saying that Lagos has already made significant progress in that regard.

“When a girl is groomed through these values, she learns to think strategically, not react impulsively, even in crisis. Through our programmes like Stop the Violence (STV) and Voices Against Violence (VAV), we train girls aged five to 25 on how to protect themselves from both external and domestic violence,” she added.

She maintained that with over 40,000 registered members across 34 states, the programme is to reaffirm their commitment to nurturing confident and capable young women who will lead social change.

Though Nigeria has laws such as the VAP and the Child Rights Act, she regretted that poor implementation remains a major challenge.

“Some states are yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act. Until governments and state assemblies take this seriously, underage marriage, abuse, and neglect will continue,” she said.

Highlighting the association’s partnerships, Okeregbe revealed that the Girl Guides collaborated with the Mirabel Centre, Federation of Women Lawyers, and the Ministry of Women Affairs to provide support and referrals for victims of abuse.

She added that the association enforces a strict child protection policy to ensure that girls under its care remain safe physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“We look out for signs of trauma or withdrawal in girls, even at home. When we identify such cases, we intervene, provide care, and involve the right authorities,” she explained.

The Chief Commissioner of the NGGA, Rhoda Thomas, stressed the importance of mentorship and parental support in empowering the girl child.

“Mentorship is key. Parents and teachers must stop discouraging girls from pursuing certain careers. There is no course that is not good. The government should ensure that guidance and counsellors are active in schools and allowed to guide students properly,” she said.

Thomas further advocated increased awareness among parents through PTA meetings and community sensitization, saying that ignorance contributes to gender bias and the mental struggles many girls face.

Esenwa Victoria, a student of Excel College, expressed optimism that platforms like the International Day of the Girl Child can help girls discover their potential.

“I would like to see a community where girls are allowed to lead. They don’t shun them out, free to do what they want to do and they are not moved to the side at all. Inside every girl, there is a hidden potential. The International Day of the Girl reminds us to be courageous. Nothing in this world can stop you once you have determination,” she said.