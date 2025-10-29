EFCC Collaborates with Osun Car Dealers to Tackle Money Laundering

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Economic Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) yesterday asked over 450 car dealers in Osun State to work with the anti-graft agency to tackle money laundering and comply with counter-terrorist financing regulations.

Also, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has noted that compliance with Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering(SCUML) regulations by business owners in the state is not optional.

EFCC Coordinator, Ibadan Zonal Directorate, Toyin Ehindero-Benson, also sensitised the car dealers under the auspices of Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria(AMDON) on the need to prioritise Know Your Customers(KYC).

Ehindero-Benson, during the programme held in Osogbo, opined that “the sensitisation programme is part of our effort to strengthen collaboration with stakeholders and promote compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing regulations.”

She remarked that “Know Your Customer (KYC) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) are vital, as these practices help prevent criminals from using legitimate businesses for illegal activities.”

The EFCC representative admonished the participants to pay close attention and apply the knowledge gained from the event to their daily business operations.

She added:“We have recorded over 85 per cent compliance with the SCUML regulation in Osun State, we have over 400 participants here today, we only have very few of you that have not registered with the SCUML.

“We have a lot of members of AMDON who are still showing interest, this is laudable, I want Oyo, Ekiti and other states to emulate Osun State.”

Earlier, the National Vice President of AMDON, Adeniyi Bankole, urged his members to always cooperate with EFCC, follow the rules and regulations and to avoid the mistake of logging money of unknown sources into their accounts.

The Osun State Chairman of AMDON, Azeez Aliu, informed that the programme is to strengthen transparency compliance and accountability within the automobile industry.