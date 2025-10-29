DSS Arrests Man Over Social Media Call for Military Coup

The Department of State Services (DSS) said on Tuesday it has arrested a man in Oyigbo area of Port Harcourt for using his social media account to call for a military takeover of the federal government.

The suspect, identified by the DSS as Innocent Chukwuma, was taken into custody after posting on the X account “@TheAgroman,” where he urged the armed forces to “suspend the Nigerian government” and called for the removal of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“A coup in Nigeria is needed. Dispose of APC, suspend the Nigerian Government, and join the AES. That is all we need now,” one of the posts quoted by the DSS reads. “It will happen eventually. Nigerians, the military needs your support now! Only them can save this country. The bastard in Aso Rock has basically sold this country to the West, and they run our intelligence apparatus. Only the military can reset this country. Support them.”

According to the DSS statement, officers trailed Chukwuma to Oyigbo, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State where they effected the arrest. A source close to the investigation revealed that the suspect was cooperating with investigators.

The DSS did not disclose whether formal charges have been filed. Authorities typically investigate and may prosecute individuals whose speech is judged to amount to incitement or threats to national security.