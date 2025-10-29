CBN: No FX Disbursements to Oil Sector Operators for Refined Petroleum Import

James Emejo in Abuja





Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday clarified that there was no disbursement to the tune of $1.25 billion to major oil sector operators for the importation of refined petroleum products and related items into the country.

CBN’s spokesperson, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, gave the clarification against the backdrop of reports that the bank had made disbursements to that effect.

In a statement, Sidi Alli said such reporting was entirely inaccurate and misleading.

She said, “The bank noted that the referenced figure of US$1.259 billion, as published in the CBN’s Q1 2025 Sectoral Utilisation of Foreign Exchange data, does not represent CBN disbursements.

“It said the figure reflects total foreign exchange transactions conducted by participants in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) across various sectors — including oil and gas — under the willing buyer, willing seller framework.”

Sidi Alli added, “Since the unification of exchange rates in 2023, the NFEM has operated as a market-driven system, where foreign exchange is sourced and supplied by market participants, not allocated by the CBN. Accordingly, the Bank has not sold foreign exchange specifically for the importation of refined petroleum nor any other products.”

She explained that the data cited in the report merely captured aggregate utilisation by authorised dealers and end-users who independently sourced foreign exchange through the market, in full compliance with existing regulations.

The CBN acting director stressed that these were legitimate market transactions, not instances of direct CBN intervention in the oil sector.

She also assured that the central bank remained committed to a transparent, market-based foreign exchange regime that promoted efficient price discovery, supported economic stability, and ensured confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.