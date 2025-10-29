Amobi Essay Prize to Empower Future Leaders Through Writing 

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Amobi Essay Prize is set to return for its 10th edition, continuing its mission to shape the next generation of entrepreneurs and professionals through intellectual competition, critical thinking and impactful writing.

The Amobi Essay Prize, an initiative of the Amobi Education Foundation, will go beyond the shores of Lagos for the first time, and is set to have maiden editions in schools in Anambra State and Abuja, scheduled to hold from October 31 to November 30, 2025.

According to the founder, Amobi Education Foundation, Mr. Eloka Amobi, the essay competition is an intentional effort to address skills gaps among youths and equip them for global competitiveness.

“We created the Amobi Essay Prize competition to empower young people with the tools to express themselves confidently, think critically, and pursue both employment and entrepreneurship with clarity and purpose. It is not just about writing; it is about preparing them for the future,” Amobi said.

He explained that the initiative aligns with the foundation’s broader mission to inspire creative thinking and to serve as a catalyst for transforming ambition into action.

Amobi noted that the competition has previously featured participants from leading schools such as Air Force Secondary School, King’s College, Queen’s College, Grange School, Vivian Fowler, Igbobi College, Opebi Grammar School, and International School, University of Lagos. All participants are selected via a transparent ballot system, and essays are invigilated on-site to ensure fairness and integrity.

Now in its 10th year, he said that the competition goes beyond writing, by promoting diligence, self-development and community service.

He added that participants are challenged to explore themes around business, economics and commerce through critical and creative thinking.

In addition to conducting independent research and writing, Amobi stated that participants are also tested through a quiz component, which complements the essay by assessing quick thinking, retention and subject in knowledge,

He said that winning essays are judged based on structure, depth of analysis, coherence and originality, while cash prizes would be awarded.

Amobi emphasized that the long-term impact on students is the true prize.

“We want every participant to leave with a sharpened mind, a stronger sense of purpose and the confidence to make their mark whether in the boardroom, classroom or marketplace,” he stated.

The founder added that the foundation is looking to expand the programme and build partnerships to support internships, apprenticeships and entrepreneurship training, providing even broader opportunities for youth development.

He announced that application and participation details are available on the foundation’s website under ‘How to Participate’, adding that schools, parents and students are encouraged to get involved and help expand the competition’s reach.

“As the countdown begins, the Amobi Essay Prize stands as a beacon of educational innovation and a transformative force in the lives of young Nigerians,” he said.