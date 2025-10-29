Agusto & Co. Affirms Abbey Mortgage Bank’s ‘A3’ Rating

Nume Ekeghe

Agusto & Co., pan-African credit rating agency, has affirmed the ‘A3’ rating assigned to Abbey Mortgage Bank by reinforcing its position as a stable and reliable financial institution in Nigeria.

According to Agusto & Co., Abbey’s stable outlook is supported by its low leverage, steady financial fundamentals, and strong focus on operational efficiency, amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. This is evidenced by a decline in its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio, driven by recoveries from legacy exposures and continued improvements in credit risk management practices.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abbey Mortgage Bank, Mobolaji Adewumi, said: “We are pleased with this rating by Agusto & Co. This attests to the resilience, integrity, and culture of excellence that define our institution. We remain committed to reinforcing stakeholder confidence, delivering long-term value, driving innovation and ensuring efficiency across all our operations.

Adewumi further noted that “This rating marks an upgrade from the Bank’s previous BBB- rating from Agusto & Co. and an A- rating from Data Pro, signifying enhanced financial strength and operational performance. It also reflects growing investor confidence in Abbey’s stability and supports its strategic ambitions for sustainable growth and market expansion”.

On his part, The Executive Director, Treasury and Business Growth, Mr. Dipo Adeoye noted, “This rating is a significant milestone that reinforces our Bank’s solid foundation, strong legacy, and growth trajectory. It opens up new opportunities to deepen our market presence, attract strategic partnerships, and expand our funding capacity.”