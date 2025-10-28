  • Tuesday, 28th October, 2025

One Dead, 26 Rescued from Lagos Building Collapse

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Esther Oluku

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, has said that one female  dead body and 26 living persons were removed  from the rubbles of a two-storey building which collapsed in the early hours of yesterday in Oyingbo area of Lagos State. 

The 26 comprise  20 males, four females, and two boys. He added that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and LASAMBUS have taken victims needing additional medical attention to the Lagos Island General Hospital and Federal Medical Centre Ebute Metta respectively. 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in a statement on its official X handle noted that the two-storey building located at number 49, Coates street, by Cemetery, Off Oyingbo Road Lagos, collapsed in the early hours of yesterday. 

An X post by @OurFavOnlineDoctor, at about 7.05am indicated that the building may have collapsed in the early hours of the morning.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of  LASEMA, Mr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, explained that the agency activated its emergency response plan upon receiving the information with all other emergency respondents in the state fully on ground to rescue affected victims.

According to him,  five of the rescued victims were treated on the spot while 21 were taken to to the Lagos Island General Hospital and Federal Medical Center Ebute Metta for medical attention. 

