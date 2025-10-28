NIHOTOUR, Circuits Partner to Digitise Hospitality, Culinary Education

* Fagade: Initiative aligns with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on innovation, job creation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

In a bold move to revolutionise hospitality and tourism education in Nigeria, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Circuits, Africa’s premier virtual cinema and audiovisual distribution platform, to digitise its academic, professional and culinary training content.

The landmark agreement, announced Tuesday in Abuja, marks a major step in the Federal Government’s drive to modernise vocational learning, expand access to skills training and promote Nigeria’s creative economy through digital innovation.

Established under the NIHOTOUR Act, the institute serves as the country’s apex agency for training, capacity development and regulation of personnel across the hospitality, travel and tourism sectors.

With this new partnership, NIHOTOUR will deploy Circuits’ cutting-edge technology to deliver its courses, certification programmes, and culinary showcases to a vast online audience across Nigeria and beyond.

Under the arrangement, millions of Nigerians, especially those employed in hotels, restaurants, catering services, tour operations and travel agencies, will have access to high-quality, interactive learning content from anywhere in the country.

The initiative aims to dismantle barriers to professional training, making industry-standard education both affordable and accessible to practitioners and aspiring professionals across the nation’s tourism value chain.

As part of the collaboration, NIHOTOUR and Circuits will also co-produce and stream culinary programmes that celebrate Nigeria’s vibrant food culture and creative gastronomy.

These digital shows are expected to showcase regional cuisines, promote culinary tourism and project Nigeria’s hospitality excellence on the global stage.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Director-General of NIHOTOUR, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, described the MoU as a transformative leap for the institute and the wider hospitality industry.

He said the partnership aligns perfectly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises innovation, digital inclusion, youth empowerment and job creation as key pillars of national development.

According to him, “This partnership with Circuits is a major milestone in our effort to expand access to quality hospitality education and position Nigeria as a continental leader in tourism capacity development.

“By embracing digital dissemination, we are extending NIHOTOUR’s mandate to millions of Nigerians, empowering them with the knowledge and skills to compete globally and thrive in the modern hospitality economy.”

Fagade explained that the digitisation initiative would not only boost the institute’s reach but also modernise its curriculum delivery, ensuring that learners can access professional training without geographical or financial constraints.

“With this platform, NIHOTOUR’s educational and culinary content will reach hotels, restaurants and tourism operators in even the most remote parts of the country,” he added.

He stressed that the collaboration underscores NIHOTOUR’s commitment to innovation and excellence, reaffirming its position as a leader in hospitality training and professional certification in West Africa.

“Our goal is to democratise access to knowledge while preserving the richness of our cultural and culinary traditions,” Fagade said.

On her part, Circuits’ Chief Operating Officer, Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, expressed excitement about the partnership.

She noted that it represents a convergence of education, creativity and technology aimed at reimagining how African expertise is shared with the world.

She said: “Circuits is designed to connect African creativity with global audiences.

“Partnering with NIHOTOUR allows us to merge education, entertainment and digital innovation in a way that transforms the learning experience for hospitality practitioners and food enthusiasts alike.”

Bibowei-Osuobeni emphasised that Circuits’ digital infrastructure offers a seamless platform for streaming, engagement and interactive learning, making it possible for students, professionals and culinary lovers to participate in immersive training sessions and live demonstrations.

According to her, the collaboration will enable NIHOTOUR to reach not just Nigerians at home but also the diaspora and international markets eager to explore authentic Nigerian cuisine and hospitality standards.

“The world is increasingly consuming educational and cultural content online.

“Through this partnership, Nigeria’s culinary heritage and hospitality expertise will find new audiences globally, while empowering local practitioners with digital tools to grow their craft and businesses.”

Industry stakeholders have hailed the partnership as a model for public-private collaboration capable of transforming Nigeria’s service economy.

Analysts note that by combining NIHOTOUR’s institutional authority and Circuits’ digital distribution network, the initiative could set new benchmarks for African tourism education and hospitality innovation.

Beyond training, the digital platform will also host live events, food festivals and cultural showcases designed to attract global attention to Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism potential.

Observers say the project could inspire similar initiatives across Africa, helping the continent capture a larger share of the global tourism and creative economy.

The partnership reflects a broader trend of digital transformation in vocational education, as institutions increasingly turn to technology to scale learning, bridge skill gaps and promote inclusive access to training opportunities.

By merging innovation with accessibility, NIHOTOUR and Circuits are charting a new course for the future of hospitality and tourism education in Nigeria, empowering millions of workers, promoting culinary creativity and enhancing the country’s global reputation as a destination of hospitality excellence.

With this partnership, NIHOTOUR is not only modernising its operations but also reaffirming its strategic role in driving national development through skills, innovation and digital inclusion, hallmarks of the Renewed Hope vision for a more prosperous Nigeria.