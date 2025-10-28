FIRS Abuja Tax Clinic Draws Massive Participation, Deepens Engagement on New Tax Reform Acts

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), through its Emerging Taxpayers’ Group (ETG), successfully hosted the Abuja Edition of the 2025 Emerging Taxpayers’ Tax Clinic on Tuesday at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre & Suites (NACCAS), Asokoro, Abuja.

The event, themed ‘Tax Clinic for Tax Clarity: Transitioning into NRS,’ attracted a large turnout of participants both physically and virtually, with thousands joining via Zoom, YouTube, DSTV Channel 391, and Radio FM 100.3. There were over 1,300 physical participants. This follows the successful Lagos edition earlier in the year, which set a new standard for taxpayer engagement across the country.

Designed as a direct engagement forum, the Tax Clinic provided taxpayers, government agencies, professional bodies, and industry experts an opportunity to interact and receive practical guidance on navigating Nigeria’s evolving tax landscape —particularly the transition into the newly established Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).

In his keynote address, the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to building a transparent, inclusive, and technology-driven tax system anchored on clarity, trust and shared prosperity.

“This Tax Clinic is not just a program, it is a bridge between the government and the governed, policy and people. Our tax reforms are designed to simplify compliance, reduce bottlenecks, and build trust with taxpayers. A modern revenue system can only thrive on fairness, empathy, and collaboration,”

Dr. Adedeji stated.

The one-day event featured expert presentations, interactive service desks, and a panel session offering practical insights on registration, filing, dispute resolution, and available incentives under the new tax administration framework.

There was strong representation from key partner institutions, including the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Joint Tax Board (JTB), Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

Professional bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) were also present, offering hands-on support to participants through service desks and real-time consultations.

Speaking during the panel session, Mr. Collins Omokaro, Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy to the Executive Chairman, emphasized the importance of public understanding in the reform process.

“What we are doing is changing the narrative — from tax being seen as a burden to being understood as a shared responsibility for national growth. This Clinic reflects the power of clarity and collaboration,” he said.

In a bid to reach taxpayers at all levels, the Abuja Tax Clinic also featured multilingual outreach with jingles in English, Pidgin, Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo, ensuring inclusivity and nationwide participation.

The event further advanced national dialogue on the implementation of the four new Tax Reform Acts — the Nigeria Tax Act, Nigeria Tax Administration Act, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act. These landmark legislations aim to simplify tax processes, harmonize systems, and place taxpayers at the center of policy and implementation.

The FIRS expressed deep appreciation to its institutional and professional partners, as well as the thousands of taxpayers who participated physically and virtually, for making the Abuja edition a resounding success.

The Emerging Taxpayers’ Tax Clinic will continue to serve as a strategic platform for deepening understanding of Nigeria’s tax reforms, improving voluntary compliance, and strengthening trust between taxpayers and the government.