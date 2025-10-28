Drug Parties Are Illegal, NDLEA Warns Club Owners, Fun Seekers

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has decried the surge in drug parties in the country, warning night club operators and fun seekers that it remains a blatant illegality under the Nigerian law.

The agency said the creeping culture of organizing, hosting and attending drug parties has become a disturbing fad within social circles.

​The NDLEA’s warning comes on the heels of a raid carried out by its operatives at a drug party, which held last Saturday night until the early hours of Sunday at Proxy Night Club located at 7 Akin Adesola street, Victoria Island Lagos where over 100 attendees were arrested along with the owner of the facility, Mike Nwogu alias Pretty Mike and his manager Joachin Millary.

​The agency, in a statement on Tuesday, said: “Any gathering organized for the purpose of consuming, distributing, or abusing illicit substances is an act of criminality. These ‘drug parties’ contravene the explicit provisions of the NDLEA Act and will be treated as serious narcotic offences. In the case of the drug party at Proxy Night Club, organisers went above board and had the audacity to produce and circulate flyers inviting fun seekers to come together to commit crime, an act that not only constitutes an incitement to commit crime but equally an affront to the law enforcement capabilities of the country if condoned.”

​The statement decried that: “Nigeria is currently grappling with a very high prevalence rate of drug abuse, particularly among our youths. These illicit drug parties do not only fuel the drug scourge but equally serve as hubs for new recruitment into drug addiction and actively undermine our current national efforts to safeguard public health and security.

“In the recent case, the NDLEA was meticulous and professional throughout the processes leading to the raid and during the operation. Following intelligence on the party, our undercover agents conducted surveillance on the facility, made pre-purchases of illicit drugs from within the club and for four hours between 11pm on Saturday and 3 am on Sunday during the party, our operatives observed and recorded drug transactions and abuse going on before we eventually disrupted the brazen public display of illegality and made arrests.

“All attendees initially arrested were later profiled, addressed, counselled and released within hours in custody, in line with best global practices, while the two principal suspects — Pretty Mike and his manager, Joachin Millary — remain in custody following the seizure of 384.882 kilogrammes of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis and other substances from the club’s store.

“While the agency will intensify surveillance and apply the full force of the law against perpetrators, owners of properties, hotels, and event centres found to be knowingly hosting such illegal activities risk the confiscation and forfeiture of their assets to the Federal Government. Those held in custody in the ongoing case will face prosecution while we will file for forfeiture of the property, Proxy Night Club, in which the drugs were found.”

​The agency however urged all patriotic Nigerians, parents, religious and community leaders, as well as concerned citizens to be vigilant, report such activities, and partner with the NDLEA in combating this threat to national well-being.