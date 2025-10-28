Chidinma Ojukwu: Court Grants Defence Access to Crucial Evidence in Super TV CEO Murder Trial

Stories by Steve Aya

In a pivotal development in the murder trial of Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga, the Lagos State High Court has mandated the release of crucial physical evidence to the defence team of the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu. The ruling, delivered by Justice Yetunde Adesanya, marks a significant turn, as the case transitions from the prosecution’s arguments to the defence’s effort to counter the charges of murder, conspiracy, and stealing.

The court’s decision came after a formal application by Ojukwu’s lead Counsel, Onwuka Egwu, who argued that access to specific exhibits was indispensable for preparing their defence. The defence had sought a trove of digital devices, including mobile phones and laptops belonging to both the deceased and the Defendants, asserting that these items are central to establishing their client’s version of events.

The list of requested items, painted a picture of the digital footprint at the heart of the case. From the late CEO’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and MacBook Pro to Ojukwu’s own iPhone 11 Pro and a collection of other phones and laptops, the defence aims to scour the devices for evidence. This legal move underscores the increasingly digital nature of modern criminal investigations, where a single piece of data can alter the course of a trial.

Trial Judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya, clarified that not all the requested items remained in the custody of the prosecution. However, she firmly anchored her ruling on a fundamental legal principle: the right of every accused person to a fair trial, and the ability to adequately prepare a defence. This affirmation reinforces the judicial system’s commitment to due process, even in the most sensational of cases.

In immediate compliance with the court’s directive, prosecution Counsel, Yusuf Sule, handed over three key items – an iPhone 7, an iPhone 11, and an HP laptop – to the court for official release to the defence. This transfer of evidence signals the start of a critical new chapter in the long-running trial, as Ojukwu’s legal team begins its forensic examination of the materials.

The court proceedings were not without drama, as only the third Defendant, Chioma Egbuchu, was physically present. Chidinma Ojukwu and her co-accused, Adedapo Quadri, were notably absent, with their legal teams citing the planned nationwide protest as the reason. This absence added another layer of complexity, to a case that has captivated the Nigerian public since its inception in 2021.

With the evidence now changing hands, the legal battle intensifies. The court has adjourned the matter, setting a series of dates in October and November 2025 for the continuation of the trial. All eyes will now be on the defence team, as they analyse the newly acquired exhibits, building their case to prove the innocence of their clients in the death of Michael Ataga, whose body was discovered in a Lagos service apartment, allegedly in the company of Ojukwu.