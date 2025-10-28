Babies Matter Medical Centre Urges Early Referral to Save Premature Babies

Funmi Ogundare

As the world prepares to commemorate World Prematurity Day on November 17, Babies Matter Medical Centre (BMMC), Lagos, has announced that it has successfully cared for over 120 premature and critically ill newborns since it commenced operations two years ago, including babies born as early as 25 weeks and weighing as little as 520 grammes.

The management of the specialised neonatal intensive care facility, established in November 2023, said the milestone underscores the critical role of expert intervention and timely referral in improving survival outcomes for preterm and high-risk babies.

The Clinical Lead and Co-founder of BMMC, Dr. Zainab Mudasiru, explained that timely access to appropriate neonatal care often determines whether premature babies live or die.

“At Babies Matter, every minute counts. We have seen babies born too early, too sick or too small go home simply because they received the right care within the first two hours after birth,” she said.

She emphasised that early referral, ideally within an hour of delivery, significantly improves survival rates and long-term outcomes for preterm infants.

“Preferably, our neonatal team should be present at the delivery so they can take charge of the baby from the time they are born. Delays in accessing proper neonatal support often lead to complications, disabilities, or death—outcomes that can be prevented with swift action,” she added.



In the same vein, Co-founder, Dr. Efunbo Dosekun, called on obstetricians, IVF clinics, surrogacy agencies and maternity hospitals to establish early referral pathways for high-risk or preterm deliveries.

“Premature babies deserve a fair start at life. With timely intervention and collaboration among hospitals, IVF clinics and surrogacy agencies, we can give every tiny life the best possible chance to thrive,” she said.

An internal review of neonatal cases at the facility between November 2023 and September 2025 revealed that more than 93 per cent of the babies treated were born preterm, under 37 weeks gestation.

Extremely preterm babies (under 28 weeks) accounted for 31.5 per cent of cases, very preterm (28–32 weeks) 33.8 per cent, and moderate to late preterm (32–37 weeks) 27.6 per cent, while term babies (37 weeks and above) represented 6.9 per cent.

The data, Dosekun noted, also showed that 26.9 per cent of babies weighed less than 1.0kg, 15.4 per cent between 1.0kg and 1.49kg, and 19.9 per cent between 1.5kg and 2.49kg, which reflects the centre’s growing expertise in managing extremely low birth-weight infants, one of the most vulnerable categories globally.

Dosekun reaffirmed the centre’s commitment to saving the most vulnerable lives through early intervention, capacity building, and strengthened collaboration within Nigeria’s maternal and child health ecosystem.