PTML Customs Collects N350bn Revenue In Nine  Months

Comptroller Joe Anani, the Customs Area Controller of the Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced sum of N350,347,173,787.92 from January to September, 2025 as revenue collected in the first nine months of the year

Speaking at his maiden press briefing ,he said the collected figure is 96.64% and almost equal to the N362,521,085,250.98 that was collected by the Command from January to December, 2024.

According to him, the Command also intercepted a 1X20FT container with marks and number GCNU1275880 falsely declared as supermarket items but upon 100% examination was found to contain pharmaceutical drugs.

He also revealed that for third quarter, 2025, the Command recorded a total of N116,243,603,670.58 revenue which is 34.3 per cent higher than the N86,584,012,733.43 that was collected during the third quarter of 2024.

According to him a comparative analysis of the Command’s revenue performance in the last quarter shows that the command has maintained a steady increase in collection and this is happening despite the teething challenges of the B’Odogwu platform which the Command is fast overcoming.

He added that in line with the CGC’s directive on enhancing customs community relationship, the command’s existing relationships with sister government agencies and other stakeholders have been boosted.