ON TINUBU’S NEW SERVICE CHIEFS

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the appointment of new service chiefs last week, it marked another major reshuffle at the top of Nigeria’s defence hierarchy — and perhaps, a turning point in the country’s long-running battle against insecurity. The appointments, which took effect immediately, were not just routine bureaucratic changes, they symbolized a critical test of the administration’s promise to restore peace, order, and stability across Nigeria’s troubled regions.

The newly appointed service chiefs include General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Waidi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke as Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff. In a move that retained a degree of continuity, Major General Emmanuel A.P. Undiandeye remains the Chief of Defence Intelligence. Their appointments followed weeks of speculation about an imminent change in military leadership amid growing public concern over worsening security challenges.

For President Tinubu, this decision could define his administration’s security legacy. Since taking office, he has repeatedly emphasized that security remains his top priority. However, the reality across many parts of the country paints a grim picture. Bandits continue to ravage the North-West; Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents still pose threats in the North-East; and incidents of kidnapping and communal violence persist in the North Central and southern regions. The president’s challenge, therefore, lies not just in appointing new commanders but in ensuring they deliver results where their predecessors struggled.

General Oluyede’s appointment as Chief of Defence Staff has drawn attention due to his experience and operational background. Known for his calm but firm leadership style, Oluyede is expected to bring fresh coordination among the three military branches — Army, Navy, and Air Force. Observers believe that inter-agency cooperation, intelligence sharing, and modernization of combat strategies will be critical areas under his leadership. The President, while unveiling the new team, charged them to “protect the territorial integrity of the nation and uphold professionalism, discipline, and dedication to duty.”

Major General Waidi Shaibu’s emergence as Chief of Army Staff also carries high expectations. The Nigerian Army, being the backbone of counter-insurgency operations, faces the most direct pressure from citizens demanding safety. Shaibu’s experience in the North-East, where he led several operational units under Operation Hadin Kai, is likely to shape his approach. Military insiders describe him as a pragmatic field officer who understands the realities of modern asymmetric warfare — a quality Nigeria desperately needs in tackling insurgent groups that operate with shifting tactics and international funding networks.

The Air Force, under Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke, is expected to focus on strengthening Nigeria’s aerial capabilities. The new Air Chief inherits an institution that has suffered from outdated equipment and operational fatigue. Aneke’s challenge will be to improve maintenance, training, and precision air support for ground troops. Likewise, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas at the helm of the Navy faces an uphill task: to secure Nigeria’s vast coastline and combat rising cases of piracy, oil theft, and illegal bunkering that continue to drain the nation’s revenue.

Public reaction to the appointments has been cautiously optimistic. Many Nigerians welcome the changes as long overdue. Civil society groups and security experts have, however, urged the government to complement the new leadership with reforms that address welfare issues among rank-and-file soldiers. As one retired colonel remarked during a TV interview, “You can change the generals, but if the soldiers on the ground are demoralized, under-equipped, and underpaid, victory will remain elusive.”

Favour Simon Harris, Dept of Mass Communication, University Of Maiduguri