MTN’s Tobe Okigbo Set to Bag Corporate Icon Of The Year Award

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo, has been selected to receive the 2025 Anambra Corporate Person of the Year Award by the organisers of the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards.

According to a nomination letter dated March 9, 2026, Okigbo will be formally honoured during the fifth edition of the award ceremony scheduled to hold in Awka.

The organisers said the award recognises Okigbo’s “transformative leadership, visionary approach, and lasting impact in the corporate world.”

Signed by Chairman of the Planning Committee, Eugenia Adaoma Igwedibia, and Director of Media and Communication, Emeka Odogwu, the organisers described the AMTY Awards as one of the leading platforms celebrating distinguished individuals, organisations and brands of Anambra origin.

Okigbo currently oversees legal, regulatory, corporate affairs and sustainability functions at MTN Nigeria, where he provides strategic leadership across stakeholder engagement, communications and government relations.

He began his telecommunications career at the defunct Vmobile in 2005 before moving through leadership positions at Airtel and later Smile Communications, where he served as Chief Corporate Services Officer before joining MTN Nigeria in 2017.

A lawyer and certified dispute resolution professional accredited by the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR), UK, Okigbo holds an MBA from the University of Liverpool and is an alumnus of Harvard University.

He also serves as chairman of Yello Digital Financial Services Limited and sits on the board of Bayobab Nigeria Limited, while previously serving on the pioneer board of MoMo PSB Limited.

Past recipients of the award include business leaders, academics and brands recognised for contributions to development and enterprise in Anambra State.