‘Purveyors of Misinformation Misrepresent CDS as COAS’

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters has cautioned against the growing spread of misinformation on social media, warning that some purveyors of false narratives have misrepresented the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), in some cases using artificially generated images.

The Defence spokesperson, Major General Samaila Uba, raised the alarm in a statement in which he stressed the need for accuracy in reporting military-related issues, noting that such distortions are capable of misleading the public and eroding confidence in the armed forces.

He explained that the Defence Headquarters had observed the circulation of a fabricated video across social media platforms, falsely portraying the Chief of Defence Staff, General OO Oluyede, and in some instances attempting to present the individual featured as the Chief of Army Staff.

Uba strongly dismissed the content, saying: “The Defence Headquarters categorically states that the video is false, misleading and does not represent any official communication, position, statement or engagement involving either the Chief of Defence Staff or the Chief of Army Staff. The content is a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and create confusion regarding the activities and leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard the video in its entirety, as it did not originate from any official military source. Assessment of the video indicates that the content bears clear signs of digital manipulation premised on Artificial Intelligence and should not be relied upon in any way,” he urged.

The Defence Headquarters expressed concern over what it described as the increasing tendency of individuals to exploit digital technologies and social media platforms to fabricate content involving senior military officers.

Uba warned: “Such actions not only constitute misinformation but also have the potential to undermine public confidence and ultimately compromise national security efforts.

“The Defence Headquarters further urge social media influencers, bloggers, content creators and online commentators to desist from sharing, reposting, endorsing or amplifying unverified military-related content. The quest for online visibility and engagement must not come at the expense of truth, national security and responsible journalism.”

He further urged media practitioners and members of the public to always verify information through official Defence Headquarters communication channels before publication or circulation.

Uba reaffirmed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain focused on their constitutional responsibilities and will continue to work diligently to safeguard the sovereignty, peace and security of the nation.