NECO Raises the Alarm over Fake Supervisor Recruitment Sites, Launches Official E-Portal

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has warned teachers and the public about fraudulent online portals collecting money for examination supervisor jobs, clarifying that it charges no fees for applications.

The alert was issued in a statement signed by NECO’s acting spokesperson, Azeez Sani, yesterday ahead of the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination (Internal), set to begin on June 15, 2026.

According to the statement, NECO said fake sites have been asking applicants to submit academic credentials after paying fees.–

For this reason and in line with recommendations from the ministerial committee on the improvement of the quality of examination in Nigeria, the council said it has shifted from analogue to a fully electronic recruitment process for supervisors and assistant supervisors.

“NECO wishes to inform the public that the Council does not request any payment from teachers applying to serve as examination supervisors,” he said.

The Council said the new system would curb fraud, reduce examination malpractice, and make recruitment fairer and more credible. The process is automated and “no third party is required.”

It also emphasised that eligibility includes pensionable teachers on Grade Level 12 and above, aged 30 years or older, while the official application link is https://supervisor.neco.gov.ng.

“22,000 supervisors are needed for June examinations, and the council plans to recruit at least 22,000 supervisors for the 2026 SSCE internal to ensure smooth conduct of the exams nationwide,” it stated.

The Council, therefore, urged applicants to ignore any website demanding payment and to use only the official portal.