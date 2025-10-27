HYPREP Achieves 94% in Phase One of Mangrove Restoration Initiative

•Coordinator says 14 water projects commissioned

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has said it has achieved 94 per cent completion in the first phase of the mangrove restoration programme and recorded significant progress in land and shoreline remediation activities across Ogoniland.

Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, disclosed this during the 3rd Quarter Interactive Session with Ogoni youth groups, held in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

Zabbey said the interactive forum, which began in 2023, was designed to foster transparency, inclusiveness, and constructive engagement with Ogoni youths on the progress of the ongoing environmental cleanup and development projects.

“The project remains on course to achieve its mandate as outlined in the UNEP Report on the Ogoni environment and the official gazette establishing HYPREP. We are committed to transparency and accountability in implementing the cleanup projects and activities,” he stated.

He noted that beyond mangrove restoration, shoreline remediation had reached 67.1 per cent completion, while phase two of land remediation stood at 36.55 per cent.

On potable water supply, the HYPREP boss revealed that 14 completed water facilities had been inaugurated, supplying clean drinking water to 40 Ogoni communities.

He announced that two additional facilities in Bane and Gwara would be commissioned next week, increasing the number of communities with access to safe water to 45.

“The process of operationalising the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Remediation has begun, while the Ogoni Power Project is progressing steadily with wayleave compensation and construction works at Bodo and Wiiyaakara substations ongoing,” Zabbey said.

He further disclosed that work on the Ogoni Specialist Hospital had reached 76.8 per cent completion, while the Buan Cottage Hospital was at 98.7 percent, alongside other public health interventions such as the ongoing Human Bio-Monitoring Survey.

On livelihood development, Zabbey noted that over 7,000 Ogoni women and youths had benefited from employment opportunities, while 5,000 others had been trained in various skills and provided with start-up kits.

“Workshops, education grants, scholarships, and other empowerment programmes will be sustained. Training in demand-driven skills such as cybersecurity, full-stack development, mud logging, commercial diving, and underwater welding will start this quarter,” he announced.

He urged Ogoni youths to remain peaceful, shun misinformation, and collaborate with project teams in their communities, stressing that the success of the cleanup depended largely on their unity and constructive engagement.

“This project belongs to all of you, and its success depends mainly on your participation, unity, and constructive engagement. Let us continue to address challenges through dialogue rather than confrontation,” Zabbey said.

The Project Coordinator also extended his best wishes to postgraduate applicants sitting for the HYPREP scholarship computer-based test on Saturday, adding that the agency was proud of their efforts to advance academically.

He commended the HYPREP security team for maintaining peace and order across project sites, noting that their professionalism had contributed to stability in Ogoni communities.

Zabbey reaffirmed HYPREP’s commitment to ensuring that “the benefits of the Ogoni cleanup reach all categories of Ogoni youths, whether in business, farming, advocacy, education, entrepreneurship, or community development.”