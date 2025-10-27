  • Monday, 27th October, 2025

FG Launches Scheme to Empower Teachers with Mobile Devices, Free Data

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

•Targets 8,000 teachers from six geopolitical zones

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has launched a transformative initiative designed to empower teachers nationwide with zero-rated data access and subsidised devices for professional development and improved classroom delivery.

8,000 teachers have been drawn from the six geopolitical zones to participate in the pilot, which will run from December 2025 to July 2026.

The scheme, implemented with technical support from the UK-funded Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria (PLANE) programme is part of government’s commitment to advancing digital learning through an Education Public-Private Partnership (ePPP) framework aligned with the National Digital Learning Policy (NDLP).

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who chaired a high-level Ministerial Roundtable that brought together key government leaders, private sector partners, and development stakeholders to launch the pilot phase of the Zero-Rated Data and Mobile Devices Initiative, said by removing data-cost barriers and promoting local innovation in device production, the government is laying the foundation for inclusive and technology-driven learning across the country.

During the event, the minister inaugurated a Coordination and Implementation Committee (CIC) to oversee the delivery of the programme and ensure effective cross-sector collaboration.

According to him, the initiative represents a major step towards integrating digital technology into Nigeria’s education system, ensuring every teacher, especially those in rural and underserved areas, have the tools, content, and connectivity needed to thrive in a 21st-century classroom.

His words: “Following months of collaboration among these stakeholders, 8,000 teachers have been drawn from the six geopolitical zones to participate in the pilot, which will run from December 2025 to July 2026.

“Participating teachers will access the federal government’s eLearn Platform and other approved digital resources at no cost, powered by zero-rated data access provided through partner telcos and Internet Exchange providers.

“This initiative represents a major step towards integrating digital technology into Nigeria’s education system, ensuring every teacher, especially those in rural and underserved areas, have the tools, content, and connectivity needed to thrive in a 21st-century classroom.

“By removing data-cost barriers and promoting local innovation in device production, the federal government is laying the foundation for inclusive, technology-driven learning across the country.”

