Boxers Thrill Fans at Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame 

Fans at Agege Stadium, Lagos, were treated to an electrifying display of boxing talent as the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame (LBHF) Championships made a triumphant return over the weekend.

The one-day tournament featured 10 thrilling bouts, marking the comeback of Nigeria’s longest-running grassroots boxing event. Boxers from across Lagos dazzled spectators, leaving them eager for more action.

Fawaz Sharafadeen of Star Boxing Club, Ajegunle Apapa, delivered the only technical knockout (TKO) of the day in the men’s 70kg category, flooring Olamilekan Badiru of Lion Star BC, Ikorodu-West in under two minutes of the first round.

In the men’s 50kg division, Bolarinwa Michael of Next Page BC, Mushin, edged out Daramola Daniel of Brightest BC, Otto Awori, with a 3-2 decision. Lateed Qudus of Kamlat BC, Oyingbo, replicated the result in the men’s 55kg, defeating Quadri Oyebamiji of Fighter BC, Ojo.

Samuel Talabi of Risadep BC, Abule Egba, secured a 4-1 win over Innocent Prosper of Always BC, Bariga in the men’s 60kg, while Adeyemi Adebayo of Olore BC, Alimosho, dominated Muftau Abdulahi of Oluomo BC, Surulere, with a 5-0 victory in the men’s 63kg.

In the women’s 48kg category, the referee stopped the contest in favor of Sofia Yakubu of Cico BC, Oshodi, against Nurat Sulaimon of Dangote BC, Badagry, in the third round.

Other standout performances included Ibrahim Olayiwola of Segun Body BC, Surulere, who overwhelmed Azeez Ishola of Lion BC, Ikorodu West, 5-0 in the men’s 63kg. Hammed Adegoke of Confidence BC, Kosofe, defeated Dolapo Ajayi of AMK BC, Ifako Ijaiye, 4-1 in the men’s 75kg. The final bout of the day saw Michael Olomitutu of Ashimota BC, Odi-Olowo, claim victory over Segun Aboseh of Badagry BC after the referee stopped the contest in the third round.

A jubilant Olomitutu praised LBHF for launching his career, urging fellow boxers to embrace the platform that continues to produce top-tier talent for Nigeria.

“To be sincere, the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame brought me into the limelight in Lagos State. Before, I only fought in local tournaments, but my first appearance at the LBHF Monthly Show changed everything. That day, the founder, Prince Wale Edun, saw me and encouraged me. Meeting someone like him was inspiring, and I was excited to showcase my talent. I’m proud to be here,” he said.

“I don’t want to give up. I have many role models like Anthony Joshua. I’m aiming for the top and dream of fighting at the O2 Arena in London and across the globe.”

LBHF Director, David Mohamed commended the boxers for their performances and shared plans for the tournament’s future.

“It’s fantastic to be back. You can feel the excitement and see the crowd’s energy. We haven’t held the monthly show in a while, so it’s great to revive grassroots amateur boxing. We’re introducing a new format and criteria for selecting boxers. For this edition, we reached out to our network of coaches, and they brought in top talent, including medalists from the National Sports Festival. Going forward, we’re committed to showcasing the cream of the crop,” Mohamed said.

“This event has been running for over 15 years, that’s consistency. Our founder is dedicated, and we’re here for the long haul. The monthly shows are back, and we’re not going anywhere.”