Who Blinks First Between Akume and Alia?

Politics in Benue State has turned into a staring contest between Governor Hyacinth Alia and his onetime mentor, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume. They now circle each other like wary boxers sharing an old grudge. The prize is simple: who controls the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue?

Their falling-out began soon after Alia’s victory in 2023. Akume, the state’s most influential politician and longtime godfather figure, had backed the Catholic priest’s improbable rise. But once in office, Alia began to loosen his mentor’s grip. From local appointments to the House of Assembly leadership, he built his own power structure, often bypassing Akume’s loyalists.

By 2024, the APC in Benue had split into two. One camp swore loyalty to Akume, led by Comrade Austin Agada. The other answered to Alia through Chief Benjamin Omale. Factions held separate meetings, issued rival press releases, and even claimed parallel party executives. The rift grew so deep that analysts began to wonder whether Alia could secure a second term in 2027.

Alia, however, is not blinking. He’s been busy planting “point men” across all 23 local governments, hosting fellowship nights, and wooing defectors from opposition parties. His supporters hail him as bold and decisive, a “Talk and Do” governor who’s remaking the party in his image.

Akume, seasoned and strategic, has held his fire. His allies in the National Assembly reaffirmed his leadership, calling Alia’s moves “desperate attempts to ride on Akume’s goodwill.” The SGF’s national clout remains formidable, and the Tinubu administration values his steadiness.

In August, President Bola Tinubu himself urged peace, prompting Alia to pay a surprise visit to Akume in Abuja. A viral photo from that meeting hinted at a thaw, but Benue watchers know better than to assume reconciliation. For now, the smiles look forced, the truce tentative.

In this quiet duel between father and son, the real question may not be who blinks first but who looks away last.