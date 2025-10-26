Bola Shagaya Rejoices at 66

Over time, businesswoman and renowned entrepreneur, Bola Shagaya, has taken steady, yet measured steps along the aisle of entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

With her gaze fixed on the future, she has evolved into a living encyclopedia, offering valuable insights on how to run a successful business. In oil and gas and real estate, among others, her influence is almost unmatched, exemplifying the boundless potential of African entrepreneurship.

Beyond her rising profile in business and the significant strides she has made on the global stage, Shagaya is also frequently in the news for her humanitarian efforts. Her inspiring philosophy is encapsulated in the words of Mother Teresa: “Let no one come to you without leaving better and happier. Be the living expression of God’s kindness; kindness in your face, kindness in your eyes, kindness in your smile.”

Those whose paths have crossed hers are quick to testify to her uncommon humanity and compassion, qualities that have endeared her to many, both within and outside the country.

Though known to be as busy as a bee, the beautiful business mogul with a high net worth wore an enchanting sparkle on October 10, when she turned 66. It was yet another opportunity for the world to honour and celebrate the woman whose contributions to the nation’s economy cannot be ignored.

The birthday was low-key, though, but the woman of elegance was showered with a torrent of tributes and encomium on her big day.