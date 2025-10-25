Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament Returns After Five-year Hiatus

Toyota (Nigeria) Limited has announced the return of the prestigious Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament, set to tee off from November 7–8, 2025, at the world-class Smokin Hills Golf Resort, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State.

After a five-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament returns with renewed vigour and exciting enhancements.

Staged consistently by Toyota (Nigeria) Limited since its inception, the tournament is held in honour of the late Chief (Mrs.) Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo, a woman of remarkable virtue whose legacy continues to inspire excellence, especially among women in sports.

“The Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament is more than a sporting event — it is a celebration of legacy, integrity, and enduring values,” said Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, Managing Director of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited. “This year’s edition promises an unforgettable experience for all participants and guests.”

In a major highlight for 2025, the Hole-in-One prize money has been doubled from 5 million to 10 million, reflecting Toyota’s commitment to raising the stakes and enhancing the prestige of the tournament.

The event will adopt the Shotgun Start format as in previous editions, offering a dynamic and synchronized start to the invitational tournament.

The tournament schedule includes: November 7: Professional golfers from across Nigeria take on the challenging Smokin Hills course from 7:00 AM.

November 8: Amateur men and women golfers showcase their skills starting 7:00 AM.

Gala Night (November 8): Prize presentation and celebration of winners and dignitaries.

In keeping with tradition, Toyota (Nigeria) Limited will showcase a selection of its latest vehicle models at the event, offering guests a firsthand experience of Toyota’s innovation and craftsmanship

A key moment during the Gala Night will be the presentation of the “Amiable Woman of the Tournament” award — a special recognition created to honour the memory of Chief (Mrs.) Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo and promote the spirit of excellence among women golfers.

“This award is symbolic of the values she stood for and serves to encourage more women to participate in and contribute to the game of golf,” added Mr. Ade-Ojo.

The Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament continues to be a landmark event, bringing together Nigeria’s golfing elite, dignitaries, and corporate leaders in a celebration of sport, legacy, and community.