Peter Obi Makes Case for Port Decentralisation, Cites Economic Benefits.

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has advanced reasons why Nigeria’s seaports should not be concentrated in Lagos.

Reacting to the approval of N1.5 trillion for the modernisation of Apapa and Tin Can Ports all in Lagos, Obi said in his X handle titled ‘The Imperative of Diversifying Port Development in Nigeria’ that the blue economy all over the World is better when decentralised.

Writing on the x handle yesterday, Obi said, “I have noted the Federal Government’s recent approval of $1 billion (N1.5 trillion) for the modernisation of the Apapa and TinCan Island Ports in Lagos. While any effort to improve efficiency and embrace technology in our maritime sector is commendable, such an initiative must be guided by accountability, transparency, and equity for all Nigerians. However, this development once again exposes a longstanding concentration of our port development only in Lagos.

“Nigeria’s infrastructure investment remains excessively concentrated in Lagos, often at the expense of other strategic ports such as Warri, Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Onne. If fully developed, these ports could enhance productivity, drive trade, create jobs, and open new economic corridors that would lift millions out of poverty across the federation.

“Around the world, countries that have decentralised port development are reaping immense economic benefits. Vietnam operates over 300 ports — from Haiphong in the north to Da Nang in the centre and Ho Chi Minh City in the south — ensuring nationwide connectivity. Indonesia boasts about 111 commercial ports distributed across its territory to guarantee balanced access to trade. South Africa maintains eight major seaports — from Durban and Richards Bay on the Indian Ocean to Cape Town and Saldanha Bay on the Atlantic — reflecting a vision of maritime inclusion. Egypt runs about 15 commercial ports along both the Mediterranean and the Red Sea coasts; Morocco has about 14 ports open to international trade, including Casablanca, Tangier Med, and Agadir, distributed along its Atlantic and Mediterranean shorelines; and Algeria operates about 10 commercial ports spread across its extensive Mediterranean coast. Even Ghana, with only two major ports — Tema and Takoradi — ensured they are geographically decentralised on opposite ends of its coastline.

“These nations have grasped a simple truth: no country seeking to maximise its blue economy concentrates all maritime activities in a single city.

“Decentralisation reduces congestion, improves logistics, enhances national security, and promotes balanced economic growth. In Nigeria, however, more than 70 per cent of port activities are still concentrated in Lagos, burdening the city with chronic congestion, high demurrage costs, environmental degradation, and delays that discourage investors and inflate the cost of goods nationwide.

“Developing other ports is, therefore, not merely an infrastructural necessity but a national imperative. Revitalising Warri, Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Onne would decongest Lagos, reduce shipping costs, attract investment, create employment, and stimulate regional economies.

“As one who understands the critical link between infrastructure, trade, and national growth, I believe that a truly national blue economy must carry every region along. Beyond physical infrastructure, reform must also address corruption, reduce bureaucracy, and embrace technology to create a seamless, paperless port system that enhances turnaround time and global competitiveness. If prudently managed, the Lagos modernisation project could become a model for broader maritime transformation — a reference point from which similar development radiates across the nation.

“Now more than ever, Nigeria must rebuild with fairness, guided by equity, integrity, and a clear vision to transform our nation from one of consumption to one of production and shared prosperity.