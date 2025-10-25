Katsina Polio Cases Drop from 17 to Two in 2025

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Statistics released from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have indicated a significant reduction in the number of polio cases in Katsina State between 2024 to 2025.

The Chief of UNICEF Field Office Kano, Mr. Rahama Farah, gave the statistics in his speech to mark the 2025 World Polio Day in Katsina.

He said the number of polio cases in the state has dropped from 17 across eight local governments to two cases in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

Farah said: “Though remarkable progress has been made globally and in Nigeria, children remain vulnerable, and poliovirus outbreaks threaten decades of achievements.

“Here in Katsina State, we have seen progress — the number of polio cases has dropped significantly, from 17 cases across eight local government areas in 2024 to just two cases in 2025 in Danmusa LGA.”

While ascribing the decline in the number of polio cases in the state to the power of coordinated action, the UNICEF chief said: “Yet transmission has not been fully interrupted.”

Despite the reduction in the cases, Farah explained that the fight is not over, hence the need for the state government and partners to prioritise vaccination of all children against the vaccine preventable virus.

He said the government should strengthen immunisation, sustain and support surveillance systems to ensure that eligible children receive all the life-saving vaccines.

In her remarks, the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Zulaihat Dikko Radda, attributed the resurgence of two polio cases in Danmusa Local Government to vaccine hesitancy.

She said the vaccine hesitancy resulted from misinformation, fear and mistrust which continue to endanger the health of children and the stability of communities.

“That is why I have made this cause my personal mission, not just as the First Lady of Katsina, but as a mother, as a woman, and as a voice for the voiceless.

“These vaccines that have been carefully formulated are safe, proven and they are our most powerful weapon against diseases like polio that have no cure,” she said.